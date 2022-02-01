Seagate has begun shipping 22 terabyte hard drives to its customers

Seagate started delivering 22 TB hard drive to some customers in the sector server interested in evaluating its potential. This is the highest capacity ever achieved by a hard drive to date and, according to what the company has declared, it has been obtained thanks to technology Shingled Magnetic Recording (SMR). A brief mention of the existence of this new unit was made by Dave Mosley, CEO of Seagate, in a conference call with analysts transcribed on Seeking Alpha.

At the moment there are no other technical details, but by touching 22 TB the company managed to insert another 2 TB within the classic 3.5-inch format, thus exceeding the 20 TB that had now become a consolidated goal.

The company, therefore, runs fast towards the goal of making 30 TB hard drives by 2023, hit 50 TB by 2026 and exceed 120 TB after 2030. To do so, Seagate will rely on technology heat-assisted magnetic recording (HAMR) up to approximately 90 TB. To reach 100TB in 2030 and then push to 120TB, Seagate will need to switch to a new type of media that allows for higher area densities.

Current technology allows it to reach up to 4/6 terabits per square inch, reaching that fateful 90 TB of capacity. To exceed 100 TB Seagate will have to adopt “ordered granular” media with densities between 5 and 7 terabits per square inch. Going further will require you to use fully bit patterned media that can raise the bar up to 8 Tb per square inch. More information on Seagate’s plans and the technologies involved can be found in this news.