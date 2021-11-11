Seagate unveils the first hard drive with a PCIe NVMe interface

During the OCP Global Summit, the US Seagate demonstrated the first hard disk with NVMe interface, confirming that the Non-Volatile Memory Express protocol is also adaptable to so-called hard disks. “The implementation provides NVMe protocol support built into the HDD controller itself and requires no bridge. The goal is to pave the way for a consolidated NVMe interface between HDD and SSD. “

According to Seagate, the implementation of an NVMe HDD in the storage infrastructure allows for several benefits, as the lower total cost of ownership, lower consumption, higher performance, simplification infrastructure and much more. The company demonstrated how the NVMe hard drive works in a proof of concept JBOD, a solution 2U 12-bay with a PCIe switch to connect the various discs.

A single protocol for multiple storage technologies should simplify datacenter installation and management, but also pave the way for faster hard drives such as those with multiple actuators that may encounter a bottleneck with traditional SATA 6 Gbps or SAS interfaces. 12 Gbps.

The first samples of NVMe HDDs will be delivered to some customers in September 2022, with a commercialization scheduled for mid-2024, when hard drives should have a capacity of 30-40 TB (according to the latest roadmap). At the moment, the US company addresses this novelty only to the world of datacenter, but in the future it cannot be ruled out that it will also reach traditional PCs.