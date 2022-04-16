Seager receives intentional BB with 3 on base!
ARLINGTON – Angels manager Joe Maddon has been known for his unconventional methods throughout his 19-year career as a manager in the Majors.
But he went to extremes against the Rangers on Friday, opting to intentionally walk with the bases loaded and one out to Rangers slugger Corey Seager in the fourth inning, giving up a run. Maddon gave the signal to right-hander Austin Warren to walk Seager and face right-handers Mitch Garver and Cuban Jose Adolis Garcia.
The strategy did not work. Garver flied out to right field for a sacrifice fly, while Warren balked with Garcia at bat, resulting in another streak.
It was just the third time since 1950 that a batter was intentionally walked with the bases loaded. Josh Hamilton received one in 2008, as did Barry Bonds in 1998.
Maddon was manager of Hamilton’s rival team on that occasion on Aug. 17, 2008. But it was a much different situation. The Rays, by then led by Maddon, were up by four runs against the Rangers with two outs in the ninth inning when Hamilton was handed the free walk. Tampa Bay came out on top after striking out Marlon Bryd to end the game.
Bonds also walked in the ninth inning, in an 8-7 loss to the D-backs on May 28, 1998. The walk also came with two outs in the ninth, before Brent Mayne lined the ball down. right field.