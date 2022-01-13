Tech

Seal of the Eclipse announced, is a game made by fans – Nerd4.life

Castlevania: Seal of the Eclipse has been announced, but that’s not what you think. It is a game made by a team of fans of the saga that incorporates the aesthetics and mechanics of the classic chapters for NES, albeit with some more modern devices. In all this Konami has nothing to do.

Let’s see the Castlevania: Seal of the Eclipse announcement video:

As you have seen, the game features classic platforming mechanics, but allows for the use of multiple characters with different characteristics, which is reflected in the level design. The video also shows the introduction of the game, where the history which is the backdrop to the action.

Castlevania: Seal of the Eclipse doesn’t have one yet release date official. The development team is working on it and from the footage it appears to be in a very good state. At least the core mechanics seem to have all been implemented. For development updates, please follow theofficial twitter account of the game.

Not even to specify that, when it is available, Castlevania: Seal of the Eclipse will be completely free, as the authors do not have the rights to the franchise.

Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

