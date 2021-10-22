Sean Baker: “I would like to make a Fast & Furious movie!”

It must be said that some time ago the director had written a short review of the spin-off Hobbs & Shaw on Letterboxd:
Adored. Fun and entertaining. The action is, of course, impressive. The stunt scenes and special effects are great. The whole cast is awesome, but Ryan Reynolds is really hilarious. I might even see him at the cinema again.
Seen at Cineplex Odeon Park & Tilford Cinemas, Vancouver.
RED ROCKET: THE PLOT
After years of a career as a porn actor in Los Angeles, Mikey Saber abandons everything and returns to his hometown of Texas City, where he doesn’t seem to be welcome. Left homeless, without money and without work, he is forced to move in again with his ex-wife and her mother. To be able to pay the rent, Mikey ends up resuming some of his old habits, but the encounter with Ichigo, the young cashier of a donut shop with whom he finds an intense affinity, will give him hope for a new beginning.
DIRECTOR’S NOTES
Mikey is a man-child who constantly relativizes things to preserve his sanity. He is resolutely optimistic because he is unable to cope with the bad times he is in. This is the only way he has to move forward. For him it is always someone else’s fault. There is a lot of America in him. There is undoubtedly an American characteristic: someone who tries to achieve success without worrying about collateral damage. It’s a trait that is also found in films like The Oilman and The Wolf of Wall Street, with these ruthless types exploiting others to get to the top. In this film I use comedy to sweeten Mikey, to show that he could be charming. But I don’t dignify it. I refuse to shoot in the studio. I never will. I prefer to shoot in a natural setting, where the story could actually take place. We wanted our film to resemble Steven Spielberg’s Sugarland Express. That film has classic American atmospheres and environments. At first we were interested in how Vilmos Zsigmond, the director of photography, had treated the landscape. Then we got interested in his cinematic language.