News

Sean Baker: “I would like to make a Fast & Furious movie!”

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

On the occasion of the presentation of Red Rocket at the Rome Film Fest, we had the opportunity to speak with Sean Baker. At the end of the interview we asked the director about Tangerine And A dream called Florida if he would like to make a Marvel Studios movie, and to our surprise he replied that he doesn’t care, but that he would very much like to make a film in the saga of Fast & Furious.

It must be said that some time ago the director had written a short review of the spin-off Hobbs & Shaw on Letterboxd:

Adored. Fun and entertaining. The action is, of course, impressive. The stunt scenes and special effects are great. The whole cast is awesome, but Ryan Reynolds is really hilarious. I might even see him at the cinema again.

Seen at Cineplex Odeon Park & ​​Tilford Cinemas, Vancouver.

You can see the excerpt of our interview (which we will publish in full in the next few days) above!

RED ROCKET: THE PLOT

After years of a career as a porn actor in Los Angeles, Mikey Saber abandons everything and returns to his hometown of Texas City, where he doesn’t seem to be welcome. Left homeless, without money and without work, he is forced to move in again with his ex-wife and her mother. To be able to pay the rent, Mikey ends up resuming some of his old habits, but the encounter with Ichigo, the young cashier of a donut shop with whom he finds an intense affinity, will give him hope for a new beginning.

DIRECTOR’S NOTES

Mikey is a man-child who constantly relativizes things to preserve his sanity. He is resolutely optimistic because he is unable to cope with the bad times he is in. This is the only way he has to move forward. For him it is always someone else’s fault. There is a lot of America in him. There is undoubtedly an American characteristic: someone who tries to achieve success without worrying about collateral damage. It’s a trait that is also found in films like The Oilman and The Wolf of Wall Street, with these ruthless types exploiting others to get to the top. In this film I use comedy to sweeten Mikey, to show that he could be charming. But I don’t dignify it. I refuse to shoot in the studio. I never will. I prefer to shoot in a natural setting, where the story could actually take place. We wanted our film to resemble Steven Spielberg’s Sugarland Express. That film has classic American atmospheres and environments. At first we were interested in how Vilmos Zsigmond, the director of photography, had treated the landscape. Then we got interested in his cinematic language.

Loading...
Advertisements


Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

738
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
691
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
579
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
512
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
479
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
405
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
373
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
350
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
320
News

Richard Marquand – The directors of the Saga ⋆ Star Wars Addicted
317
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top