Sean Bankhead on Working with Missy Elliott and Cardi B

What is your biggest priority in working with more formally trained artists like Normani?

These are the jobs where I really feel like I can showcase my talents. Working with Normani or Missy Elliott… you know, Missy Elliott is a choreographer. The way she thinks and inspires me to go beyond my limits is something I have never experienced in my entire career. I’m really grateful for a lot of the things that I do that are so different and unique, like working with Missy and seeing how her brain works. We’ll take an idea, and it’ll turn into something completely different. For example, I made a video with Missy called “I’m Better”, and we both came up with the idea that the dancers were hanging from the ceiling by their ponytails. And so you say, “Well, how do you hear something like that?” So I say, OK, let’s go to Walmart, get some book bags and some rope, and tie it to the ceiling. And then, we start to think outside the box and create movements that are far more different and complex, rather than just standing around saying “five, six, seven, eight.” And so I love doing projects with artists that can really make them successful and want to execute them and inspire me to be creative. Then I really feel like I can do my best work.

A while ago, Missy shared a behind-the-scenes clip of dancers bouncing on balls in an empty pool.

That was another thing. A fun fact about Missy and Missy’s rehearsals… Whenever we do a music video, it’s always intense, and we rehearse for at least a month for one video. And many times the rehearsal time is from 10 pm to 5 am, because he does not like to be in a studio where anyone can hear his song. So like, we’d start our rehearsals at the time when the whole studio would be closed, and they’d lock us inside, and we’d feel unconscious in there. I just remember we were sitting, and I was sitting comfortably on the ball, and I started bouncing on the ball. And the rest was history. She was like, “Oh, do that again!” And then I started making choreo. But that’s how a lot of those ideas (come together). They sometimes come out of delirium.

Since we’re on Missy Elliot, what was your greatest memory of working on her video Vanguard Medley at the 2019 VMAs?

That was a challenging time for me, because we had just finished shooting all those videos. She made four videos one after the other for her EP, The Iconology, And then she said, I’m doing Video Vanguard. That same year, I did Norman’s “Motivation” (music video) and of course they asked him to perform their premiere. So I did two VMA performances that year. But he was voted the best performance of the night, so I’m very happy with that. But working with Missy and being able to hire so many dancers and being able to do a tribute video, that really turned me into a dancer and choreographer — it was pretty full circle. And Missy always makes me dance. She says, “Sean, you’re getting your groove on on stage.” So to be able to be there, and I danced in the rain, and to be able to wear suits and relive the wardrobe… Whenever you do Missy’s thing, your whole body is either a ball cap or It is painted black, or you are hanging upside down from the ceiling, or you are coming out of water. It is always a very exciting and unique process. And then he thanked me for his acceptance speech afterward. I felt as if I would faint hearing him express his gratitude to me. He was a huge influence on my career and my creativity. No matter what hardships we had to go through to get there, she is a hugely iconic and important figure in my life. we try harder.

What was your favorite memory of working on the “Up” choreography and video with Cardi B? Were there any challenges or standout moments?

I remember the first time I got the song. I was actually with my cousin and my father. I was visiting my family and Cardi sent me the song. It’s around Christmas that year. I was listening to that song with my father too… My father said, “What did he say?” But I remember the first move that came through my body was “if it’s up, if it’s up, if it’s up, if it’s up, it’s stuck” going up and down with the arms and then you clap. Let’s play. And anytime I have an instant trigger reaction to a hook and I’m like, Oh, this is dope – because again, anyone and their mama can do this – I get excited. I was feeling really confident and wanted to do a dance song for Cardi. She never really danced, but she was stubborn. I think after watching the “Motivation” video, she said, “Sean, I really want to rehearse.” And so we rehearsed for a month. We worked alone for two weeks, getting Cardi up to speed with the rhythm and simple choreography and trying to get her to do two steps. Then finally, full blown choreography. But she’s worked really hard and has a vision and is dedicated. She will break her back and do whatever it takes. She will keep screaming during the entire process. But I really admire her, and I really like working with her because she really tries. She will try, and she will come out ahead.

The “Above” video went viral, but right after your choreo instruction video where you’re saying, “If it’s this, then this…read,” also went viral. Did you expect that reaction?

Hell no! I was very embarrassed, because I hate my voice. But that’s what I do on set. I yell and I yell, and I really coach and encourage people. I’ve been doing this for years, and I have the dancer language, the vernacular dancer, or whatever you want to call it. It’s funny, because I like a big stickler too, if you’re going to do my choreo, and do it correctly. And so I remember the (“up”) dance started becoming popular on TikTok and Instagram, and I was getting really upset because I was seeing people doing the dance wrong. I think so, y’all wait. Let me come live immediately to show you all what the dance is like. And again, I’ve been counting it out and saying it like this for months, including in the video and on the set.

I remember my assistant posted the clip like, “Here, y’all—this is the clip of him teaching.” And that night I remember someone made a video sound for TikTok. I was like, “Oh, this is fun.” I went to bed and woke up and it was everywhere. It’s great because I’m a behind the scenes guy and then my voice was going viral. However, this is embarrassing for me, because what was I saying? “Bookie Boo Boo.” Like, what does this mean? But you know, a win is a win. So I’ll take it.