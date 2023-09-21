Sean Combs doesn’t have to ask anyone for anything

LOS ANGELES — If you want to visit Sean Combs’ home studio, pass by Anish Kapoor’s purple sculpture, stroll into the room and pause to contemplate Kerry James Marshall’s “Times Past,” a stunning painting that depicts blackness. , talks about wealth and comfort and Joe Combs was purchased at auction in 2018 for $21.1 million.

You may be interested in: Michael Bloomberg declares war on plastic

Next, pass through a visibly intact dining room, where Jeanette chairs stand like sentinels on either side of a long table, exit the backyard and, after passing the large pool, head to one of the property’s secondary structures. Go towards the left. On a Tuesday afternoon last month, Combs walked into a beautiful room and spoke over the loudspeaker with veteran MC Funkflex of New York’s Hot 97 radio station to announce his return to music.

There was discussion about a possible program they could do. “Do you think I’ll stay in VIP?” Combs yelled, mock-angry. “I made VIP! Fuck VIP! “I want to touch people, I want to feel alive!”

You may be interested in: Brooke Shields gossips about Trump and Madonna in her new cabaret show

She was wearing black with an Apple Watch, Baleniaga socks and Crocs. At least two assistants were always within walking distance, catering to impromptu food requests and filling water bottles before Combs could empty them.

Combs and his collaborators, including Stevie J, who was part of the original Bad Boy Hitmen production team, were working on the medley that Combs performed at the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday night, days before releasing “The Love Album.” will perform. :Off the Grid,” his first solo studio album in seventeen years.

You may be interested in: Our technological future is already here: stories made from artificial intelligence come onto the scene

He contacted his close friend and one-time romantic partner, rapper Careysha, via FaceTime. “I’ll let her feel what I feel,” he told her, rapping his verse from “Bad Boy for Life.” His twin teenage daughters, Jessie and D’Lila, two of his seven children, came to the studio to welcome him. He asked someone on his team to think of ways to generate buzz around the album cover, perhaps expanding upon it and presenting it as a work of art: “Idenlo.”

Then he started talking about the show’s founder, American PT Barnum. “My inspiration,” Combs commented. “One of my heroes.” He paused and smiled, knowing full well that someone was making a film for posterity, and then uttered one sentence: “But PT Barnum doesn’t have these hits!”

For a long period, from the early 1990s to the early 2000s, the successes continued. Combs – then Puff Daddy, later Diddy and now Love – was the driving force behind the merger of hiphop with R&B and, later, the original driver of the triumph of commercial pop. He was the public embodiment of hip-hop’s limitless ambition, its entrepreneurial spirit, its unapologetic emergence into pop culture, business, politics, and other areas of the United States. That style is the language of youth culture today has a lot to do with the enthusiasm with which he pursued that goal three decades ago.

Combs, 53, is now in his prime. Last year, she received an honor for her career at the BET Awards. This week she received the Global Icon Award at the VMAs. The disruptors have become an elite class.

However, Combs is not comfortable. Having access to and being a part of the one percent has only shed light on paths that have been walled off for him as a black entrepreneur.

“When I started seeing how the media used our success, whether it was Kanye’s, Jay-Z’s, mine, Rihanna’s, LeBron’s. “It’s just a matter of some people, but if you promote it well, if you promote it the right way, you can make people feel comfortable like there’s inclusion,” she said. “But, no, it’s not.”

He left the studio, took off his shorts, put kinesiology tape on his right shoulder and headed to the private sauna in one of the small buildings at the back of his property. The temperature inside was 65 degrees.

He said, “Every day when I wake up in the morning, I pray that I will never have to ask a white man for anything.”

His radical impulses, he said, date back to his time at Howard University, when, in 1989, he was part of a group of students who occupied the Administration Building to protest the appointment of then-Republican National Committee Chairman Lee Atwater Was. , as administrator. Combs first met Jesse Jackson while shooting, he said.

Combs was part of the Rooftop Posse, a group of students who made sure police did not try to enter the building from above. They later sold T-shirts and posters commemorating the protest.

Combs already had his eye on the music industry at the time: he was a party promoter at Harvard, and he dropped out of college after a few semesters to work at Uptown Records, one of the most visionary companies working in the music field at the time. There was a label. Hiphop and R&B. He married Jodeci and Mary J. Blige helped create a presentation with the attitude and knowledge of soul music and then, after leaving the label and founding Bad Boy Records, she worked in the opposite direction, incorporating sensuality, pulse and happiness. Soul music was brought into hiphop through intensive “sampling”, which underlined hiphop’s place in the genealogy of black music.

His intention was to be a personality, not a performer, but in 1997, Notorious B.I.G. This had to be changed after the assassination. “I’ll Be Missing You,” the song that brought them into the limelight, is a permanent entry in the pantheon of American blues, right next to “He Stopped Loving Her Today” and “All Too Well.” Combs was the boss who became a star by making the pursuits of art and capitalism inseparable.

Later, she achieved success in the world of fashion and wine industry. It was the cover of Forbes. His golden years were truly golden. “I will not lie to you. He had tasted wealth and he was going to do everything he could to protect it,” Combs said. I remember those days when cockroaches were all around me and I thought, “I have to focus on this money right now, because no one else has the opportunity I have.”

However, a few years ago, her carefully manicured life started derailing. In late 2018, Kim Porter, the mother of Combs’ three children, died of pneumonia. She and Combs were no longer in a relationship, but remained close friends. In May 2020, Combs’ mentor, Andre Harrell – who had given him his internship at Uptown and then ostracized him, then met him and worked for Combs for several years – died of heart failure. Between those losses, Combs turned 50. A series of events forced him, unusually for him, to wander into a spiritual desert.

“I’ve struggled with depression before, you know? Through many different things, trials and tragedies,” he revealed. “But this time it was different. In fact, I locked myself in my room.’ For a year and a half. In my bathroom. “I didn’t talk to my kids, I didn’t talk to anyone.”

Gradually, Combs began to reinvent himself. She started calling herself Love (and legally changed her middle name to Love). He took therapy: “Maybe it saved my mind. Because when you have a genius brain, it’s also a crazy brain.

And he continued to try to understand life beyond the conventional worldly level. “I’m an old hippie,” said Combs, who has attended several Burning Man festivals. “I had a little ego left. And when I took hallucinogens, my ego officially died.

Todd’s psychedelic poison has changed his life, he said. “It’s a trip you won’t even remember,” he said of the hallucinogen. “The best way to describe it is to imagine opening a completely different portal, without even seeing it open.” (Combs urged anyone interested in exploring the same portal to exercise safety and caution. “I’m a high-strung hippie,” he said. “I test, there’s an ambulance in front of my house.. . I’m not taking any chances.”) .

But perhaps the most fascinating thing is the music. The decision to return to such prominence after a long period of absence signals a return to the roots that inspired Combs decades earlier. “Music has always fulfilled all my dreams. “When I stopped music, I stopped dreaming,” he said.

“I don’t know if the world we live in is real or not,” he continued, “but I know that the feeling I get from making music makes me happy. And I want to give more people happiness.” This is what we have done for you.”

“The Love Album” feels modern and committed, mixing sensuality and witty language. To create it, Combs collaborated with: The Weeknd, Summer Walker, Mary J. Blige, Justin Bieber, Burna Boy. “I called everyone and said, ‘I need your help telling my love story,'” Combs said. Babyface, master of delicate R&B, collaborated on “Kim Porter”, a tender seven-minute meditation inspired by Combs’ ex.

The decision to make R&B music is also the right one. “There are people who think R&B and hiphop are the same thing,” Combs said. “Seriously, they’re missing R&B. But I will continue to make R&B records. They’re going to see an unforgiving blackness. “A blackness without complexes.”

Additionally, Combs’ musical catalog is helping lay the foundation for a new generation of hiphop. Just as they sampled ’70s and ’80s classics to create ’90s hits, young artists draw inspiration from the Bad Boys catalog.

And, more generally, the current moment in pop – in which established stars and wannabes alike are searching recent pop history for large samples spanning generations – is not much different from the heyday of Bad Boy, which Took over funk, soul and disco. in the 1970s and built a whole new world on it. In the 1990s, Combs was often criticized for his literal sampling, but this has now become somewhat of a norm.

In any case, these are tomorrow’s battles. More recently, Combs has been adopting the concept of the “second mountain”, derived from the work of that title, a book by New York Times opinion columnist David Brooks describing how, in the final stages of life In, the challenges became selfish. Ambition for more ethical and altruistic purposes.

He said, “As a black man, I will not allow myself to be programmed in such a way that I do not love myself, and do what I deserve as a human being, for myself and my people. Don’t run behind.”

“There are a lot of things that could have taken me down, a lot of tragedies,” Combs continued. “All I could think was: He was legendary, and then I went to live on his yacht next to David Geffen.”

But the other mountain, its scale and its uncertainty, fills him with energy. “That mountain is three times bigger,” he said. “It has volcanoes, rocks, avalanches. And you ask yourself: Do I want to climb that mountain? Or would I prefer to take refuge and endure to the end and die?”

Sean Combs in Los Angeles on August 21, 2023. (Eric Carter/The New York Times)