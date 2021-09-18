Sean Gunn and that physical anomaly that unites him to Sylvester Stallone

Many celebrities, more than you can even imagine, suffer from pectus excavatum, but despite this problem they are not ashamed of their physical appearance. Among them also Sylvester Stallone and Sean Gunn, the brother of director James Gunn. But what is pectus excavatum?

Pectus excavatum is a defect in the rib cage, a hollow in the center of the chest that can be more or less mild. Not many researchers know what the reasons are for the sunken chest. It could be both a hereditary problem, but also a defect that may not be inherited from any parent. Pectus excavatum has no symptoms, only the most severe forms can create breathing and heart problems. The only acceptable therapy is the surgical one, which however is reserved only for the most serious cases.

The most affected are mostly men, compared to women, as shown by celebrities from Hollywood and beyond. Among those suffering from pectus excavatum we find: Chris Evans, Gerard Butler, Bradley Cooper, Sylvester Stallone, Joaquin Phoenix, Neil Patrick Harris and Sean Gunn.

Sean Gunn recently starred for his brother in The suicide squad – suicide mission, in which she plays the weasel Wesley. Although in his brother’s film he plays with the face and physique of a weasel, in other films he has had to show his physique, such as in Star Hollow, where he plays Kirk Gleason, a strange character best known for his career, which changes constantly, episode after episode. In some of the scenes in the film he has to show his physique, and this is where you notice the physical defect, which makes him so proud because it is the same defect that the great Sylvester Stallone also has.

