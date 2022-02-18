Sean McVay and possible NFL retirement according to his fiancee

NFL

Given the rumors that point to a voluntary departure of the winning coach of Super Bowl LVI, his partner Veronika Khomyn made it clear what his situation is.

Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams coach
© Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty ImagesSean McVay, Los Angeles Rams coach
At just 36 years old, Sean McVay became the youngest coach in the history of the National Football League (NFL) to win a superbowlafter last weekend, at the command of Los Angeles Ramssurpassed by 23-20 to Cincinnati Bengals.

An achievement that he achieved in his fifth season at the helm of the team, with four appearances in the Playoffs, which made him think during the last days of the possibility of even withdrawing from the activity to dedicate himself to his family and to be an analyst of the chain ESPN.

“I’m getting married this summer, I want to have a family and I think I can find that balance, but also be able to give the necessary time. And I’ve always had the dream of being able to be a father, and I can’t predict the futureMcVay said, immediately setting off alarm bells for the Rams.

Is Sean McVay retiring? His fiancee clears it up

However, fans of rams They breathed easier, after the aforementioned fiancée of the strategist, Veronika Chomynput a picture on Instagram with his partner, emphasizing that “No! He will not retire”.

This image is added to the information given by the insider Ian Rapportfrom NFL Networknoting that McVay made a commitment to Rams officials to lead the team next season, where they will go for a single goal: to be two-time Super Bowl champions.

Source link

