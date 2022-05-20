Sean Paul Says Beyoncé Confronted Him With Romance Rumors

This article is automatically translated from the original language to your language. Do not hesitate to let us know if it contains translation errors so that we can correct them as soon as possible.

During a meeting with The daily beast, Sean Paul gave a long account of his rise to fame and how he maintained his place among Jamaica’s biggest pop stars.

In the interview, Sean Paul talked about his water polo past, his new music, and he even talked about his favorite past collaborations.

“I would say Busta Rhymes, because I looked up to him,” Sean Paul said. “And to be able to do two songs with him – ‘Gimme the Light’ and ‘Make It Clap (Remix)’ – he had Jamaican roots, and I just felt like I was stepping into a bigger club musically.”

He also opened up about his 2003 “Baby Boy” collaboration he did with Beyoncé, which at the time created a whirlwind of rumors that the pair had bonded during studio sessions.

“We had to talk about it,” Sean Paul said. He noted that rumors had them performing the song together just three times. The two were on tour together in 2003 for the Rock The Mic Tour, but Paul noted that strange things started to happen when he took the stage with Bey.

“Weird things started happening during performances, which was weird,” he said. “We went to LA and I did my show and then she was playing, and they told me to stay because we’re doing ‘Baby Boy’. We do it and I run there and the crowd goes wild , but after a while it seems that I lost their energy.

He continued: “And it’s weird because I was going wild the low. When the song ended, I came backstage and my own band was all pissed off, like, ‘Man, this is it. Did you hear each other? We couldn’t hear you in the crowd. Your microphone was off. I was like, ‘How did this happen?’

When asked if Paul thought his performance had been sabotaged because of the rumours, he said at the time that he didn’t think about it until his audio started crashing during a high-stakes MTV performance of the track in Scotland. Then, Bey pulled him backstage and demanded he respond to ongoing rumors.

‘So we come back and talk and she’s like ‘What are all these rumors about?’ and I’m like ‘Yo, I’m not talking shit’, and she’s like ‘These rumors are fucking with my career. I just want you to know.’ I was like ‘They don’t fuck with mine.’

Needless to say, Beyoncé apparently didn’t believe it. Later that year, during a VMA performance of the track, Paul was told he was no longer allowed to perform it alongside Bey. He said he stormed off and never played the track again. At the end of the day, the Jamaican singer still has no idea why his audio was doctored or how the rumors started.

“It’s weird,” he said. “Maybe it had something to do with his management at the time, what we later found out was a rocky relationship for the two.”

When asked once and for all if he had met Beyoncé, Sean Paul laughed. ” Nope ! I would like ! She is beautiful,” he said.

Read the full interview here. Revisit “Baby Boy” below.

