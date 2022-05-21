Sean Penn and Julia Roberts stand out in a riveting but uneven Watergate miniseries from Starzplay| Reviews Espinof

The Watergate scandal is, excuse the redundancy, the most iconic scandal in US political history. Fifty years later, there is renewed interest in the case with Starzplay premiering ‘Gaslit’, an eight-episode miniseries that focuses on the figure of Martha Mitchell.

With an all-star cast consisting of Julia Roberts like Martha and an unrecognizable Sean Penn Like her husband, Attorney General John Mitchell, the series is based on the ‘Slow Burn’ podcast, which proposes to tell the unknown side of the aforementioned conspiracy plot.

So much so, that Richard Nixon does not appear in ‘Gaslit’. Yes, he is inevitably named after the various characters that swarm fiction, but what interests Robert Pickering as writer and Matt Ross as director is “The Plumbing” and the big boys in charge of her.

the plumbers

It is, in that sense, what most differentiates it from productions such as ‘Todos los hombres del Presidente’ and the like. The focus is on the group of lackeys, slightly incompetentwho team up to spy on the Democratic committee to get Nixon re-elected.

Perhaps what harms the series the most is precisely that the premise promises to explore the character of Julia Roberts and his role in the scandal and he doesn’t quite know how to do it. She, as usual, is pretty well into the plot of her being a famous, honest woman…and a bit of a problem if she gets to talk.

However, that part of the series becomes much less interesting, at least in the first half of ‘Gaslit’, than the entire conspiracy network and that part of men in business suits and briefcases who try to keep the situation from escalating. go mother Something that, in fact, is sprinkled with a certain dose of humor.

A humor that does not hide, at all, what Pickering wants to tell: the danger of unintelligent and unscrupulous people in positions of power. The script also wonders about that gray terrain once the limits between what is correct and what is not have been challenged in a constant bid for a sacred truth for the corresponding side.

It is not necessary, moreover, that Pickering’s script has much to do with this, since it is a theme universal enough and unfortunately topical constant so that what is portrayed is reflected (almost seen as traced) in what is happening in today’s political landscape. Not in the United States, but also in Spain.

A remarkable but uneven series





One of the great virtues of the series is that it costs nothing to enter it. The clean style by Matt Ross and a good period design manage to attract the viewer a lot and as a period drama everything is well taken care of. ‘Gaslit’ enters through the eyes.

If we add to that the striking (and effective) cast that also includes Dan Stevens, Betty Gilpin and Shea Whigham, we find an obviously attractive fiction. Fascinating, even, but also quite unbalanced in its unusual account of Watergate.