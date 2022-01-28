Sean Penn: his latest marriage looks like it’s taken from a movie story

Sean Penn is one of the most awarded actors in Hollywood, a great talent and a great charm. It cannot be said that he is against marriage, but the latter is unbelievable.

Sean Penn is one of the most talented actors in Hollywood of the past thirty years. Winner of two Oscars, nominated for five, winner of the Silver Bear in Berlin and of the Best Actor award at the Cannes Film Festival, Sean is able to immerse themselves in all roles and bring their inner world to life.

Cinema in the blood

Sean Penn was born in Santa Monica, California, in an environment where cinema is the daily bread. His father was an actor himself, as was his mother. At school he had as friends Emilio Estevez and Charlie Sheen, who would in turn become icons of cinema, as was their father Martin Sheen, one of the interpreters of Francis Ford Coppola’s masterpiece, Apocalypse Now.

He made his debut on the big screen at a very young age, specializing in the role of the rebellious boy.

The role that made him a legend is the one sentenced to death in Dead Man Walking directed by Tim Robbins, an interpretation that earned him an Oscar nomination in 1996.

But his filmography is full of cult films, which denotes a great refinement and intelligence on the part of Sean in the choice of roles to play. Attentive to social issues, he masterfully plays a retarded father in My name is Sam. But it’s another sacred monster who provides him with the Oscar assist, Clint Eastwood who directed him in Mystic River. Truly, Sean Penn’s collection of roles makes your wrists tremble and sets him up as a myth of contemporary cinema. In 2009 he gets the second Oscar for Milk, the story of Harvey Milk, a gay activist, killed in 1978. This second Academy award places him on the same level as other film legends such as Marlon Brando, Dustin Hoffman, Jack Nicholson, Tom Hanks, Daniel Day-Lewis and Anthony Hopkins.

He also tries his hand as a director, preferring stories of depth and linked to social issues.

A stormy private life

If in his career he has been determined, proceeding along a precise line, preferring certain roles over others, his sentimental path has not been as smooth.

In the eighties he was married to Madonna. The pop star was so into her husband that she dedicated the album to him True Blue. A turbulent love theirs, Sean spared no blows to the paparazzi who chased them.

After the marriage with Madonna, he also had a long relationship with actress Robin Wright with whom he had two children. But even this marriage has failed. He briefly consoled himself with two other stellar actresses: Scarlett Johansson and Charlize Theron (for the series: men prefer blondes). These relationships did not last long either.

Long last, the sixty-year-old Sean Penn seemed to have found, according to him, the soul mate in Leila George, another daughter of actors, Greta Scacchi and Vincent D’Onofrio. Covid-style wedding celebrated via zoom. All beautiful, all happy, but not even a year after that online marriage, Leila left him. What is not known is whether she did it in person, or in DAD, sorry, via zoom.