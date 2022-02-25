Sean Penn is in Ukraine working on a documentary about the Russian attack

Filmmaker and actor Sean Penn is in Ukraine to continue work on a documentary about the current Russian attack.

The Ukrainian presidential office wrote on Facebook on Thursday that Penn attended news conferences, met with Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk and spoke to journalists and the military about the Russian invasion.

“Sean Penn shows the courage that many others, especially Western politicians, lack,” the president’s office wrote on Facebook.

“The director specially came to Kiev to record all the events that are currently happening in Ukraine and to tell the world the truth about Russia’s invasion of our country,” he said.

Penn was also in Ukraine in November to work on the project, which is produced by VICE Studios. Photos from the time showed him visiting the front line of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the Donetsk region.

The Oscar winner has been involved in numerous anti-war and humanitarian efforts over the years and founded the non-profit disaster relief organization CORE in response to the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, which is pictured in the documentary “Citizen Penn.”

A representative for Penn did not immediately respond to a request for comment. VICE Studios also had no comment on the matter.