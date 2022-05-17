Sean Penn is officially divorced… Kourtney Kardashian confirms her marriage…

May 17, 2022

Forest Whitaker takes advantage of the beautiful Parisian weather before going to Cannes

Forest Whitaker will be honored at the Cannes Film Festival, where the actor will be awarded a Palme d’honneur, but before the Croisette, he first took advantage of the beautiful Parisian weather, as can be seen on his Instagram page.

The actor has indeed posted a photo of him, all smiles, in front of the Eiffel Tower, last week. Then came the time to leave for Cannes, and its tumult. This is no doubt why Forest Whitaker has set up “a quiet moment by the sea”.

If Forest Whitaker is in Cannes, it is of course to receive his palme d’honneur, but also to present For the sake of peacea documentary about peace efforts in South Sudan.

Sean Penn and Leila George have officially dissolved their “covid marriage”, contracted in 2020, reveals USA Today.

Leila George, by her legal name Leila D’Onofrio, had requested the end of their union for “irreconcilable differences”, which led to “the irremediable end of their marriage”

The actor had revealed on the Tonight Show set that they had married during the confinement, on Zoom. They separated in September.