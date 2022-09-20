Sean Penn threatens to “melt down” his Oscars if Zelensky doesn’t intervene in the ceremony

Sean Penn (61) has been especially harsh against the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and has promised to publicly “melt down” his statuettes If the organization chooses not to give the opportunity to Volodymyr ZelenskyUkrainian president, to speak during the live broadcast of the ceremony.

In an interview with CNN’s Jim Acosta, Penn argued that the Academy has an obligation to offer the Ukrainian leader a platform to talk about the situation generated by Vladimir Putin while his country continues to fight the invasion of Russian military forces.

“There is nothing greater the Academy Awards can do than give Zelensky the opportunity to speak to all of us. I understand that the decision has been made not to do so. It is not for me to say whether President Zelensky would have wanted to do it or not… If the Academy has chosen not to listen to the leaders of Ukraine, who are taking bullets and bombs for us, along with the Ukrainian children they are trying to protect , so I think each of those people and each part of that decision It must have been the most obscene moment in all of Hollywood history.”, notes Penn.

ICYMI: Actor Sean Penn says the Oscars should be boycotted if the ceremony’s planners have decided against having Zelensky on the program. pic.twitter.com/4LI2YIiKcD — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) March 26, 2022

Boycott the ceremony

However, the actor and director, who was in Ukraine a few days ago with the aim of recording a documentary, hopes that the Academy has not made a decision of this nature. However, Penny urged guests to boycott the ceremony awards ceremony if it is confirmed that the Oscars renounce contact with Zelensky.

“I pray that there were no arrogant people, who consider themselves representatives of the greater good in my industry, who have decided not to have the leader of Ukraine. So I hope it doesn’t happen. And if that’s the case, I hope they all go,” Zanjaba Penn.