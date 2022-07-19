Searchers in Jalisco say that authorities stall their search work

The mothers of disappeared from different parts of the country came to section 18 of the Chulavista Subdivisionin Tlajomulco, Jalisco, to look for ‘his treasures’.

In the midst of the searching mothers who use picks, shovels and rods to make holes and identify if there are human remains, children and adolescents who are residents of the area can be seen and decide to observe.

The abandoned house they are checking is not cordoned off, nor guarded by elements of the prosecutionwhich allows minors to enter the pair and start asking questions.

“Did you find them alive?” asks a child, but another of the same size replies “Oh yes, under the ground. Daaah”. Another child asks “how many dead have you found?”, but no one answers.

The work of mothers of the disappeared in Jalisco

Throughout the day, the children prance and chase the searchers in their 4th search brigade in the field in Jalisco and which is coordinated by the collective Searching Mothers of Sonora.

After the middle of the day, some of the searcher mothers point out that their accompaniment is not normal and they fear that they are ‘eagles’, that is, children who report the sites reviewed and the findings found to organized crime.

But the searchers have no one to report this action, nor does anyone prevent the arrival of people to the place where they search.

Prior to the start of this brigade, the families denounced that the State Search Commissionthrough its new interim owner, Victor Hugo Avila Barrientos, refused to put together the logistics and accompaniment. In addition, they point out that they were required to request support a month in advance, despite the fact that there was already an accompaniment agreement.

The searchers reiterated to the official that with the previous head, they were notified only a few days before the search actions. However, given his refusal, they decided to go to the planned points without accompaniment, since there were people who came from other parts of the country and could not allow families to spend so much on their transfer and not search, he clarified. Cecilia Floresleader of the collective Madres Buscadoras de Sonora.

During the same search, the mothers observed a burning site and heard a burst of seven detonations half a block away, so they feared reprisals and fled the scene.

Without protection, or protection by security personnel, the searchers managed to leave the site.

Cecilia Flores pointed out that although the governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaropromised that they would help them, that has remained in promises.

“There are only promises, as with all the governors of the country. After the first search that we had all the support, it was no longer like that (in the following ones)”, adds the searcher.

Prosecutor’s Office searches for ‘encimita’

The searchers also pointed out that although the authorities attend the sessions, they ‘stuck’ the search and location process.

“What they do is look far above. We get to the point and they open about half a meter, they don’t find anything and they discard the point. But we have found human remains up to two meters deep and we tell them that there is room for more and they do not want to. And what happens is that we open the site again and we do find it. It also happens that according to them they remove all the remains from the site, but we check ourselves and there is always more. What they don’t want is for many findings to be reported,” he says. one of the seekers.

“In fact, that happened the last time we came, that in a house that had already been worked on and that we had said that there could be more bodies, so that is a sign of the bad job that the Prosecutor’s Office is doing and they do not like it. that we say that and make it visible, but it is the truth”, adds Cecilia.

At least in its first brigade, the collective reported the discovery of 285 bags with human remainsbut Cecilia denounces that the Jalisco Institute of Forensic Sciences has not reported anything about the find.

“They never said the number of bodies, but we don’t know how many bodies there were,” emphasizes Cecilia.

Loss of folders and start of search tabs

This is not the only group that has denounced ‘stuck’ by the authority.

Hector Floresspokesperson for the collective Light of hoperecently denounced the disappearance of investigation folders before the Prosecutor’s Office Specialized in Disappeared Persons.

Weeks before, the collective denounced that while they were demonstrating in Jalisco House to demand the search for the disappeared, elements of the Department of Public Security They removed search cards for missing persons placed on posts in the downtown area of Guadalajara.

And what is this due to?

What damage do we do to society by putting our search cards on the posts of the city.

State police help to make the disappeared disappear even more!!

It is an inhumane act for all the victims of this crime pic.twitter.com/2ymYWrvayo — Collective Light of Hope Disappeared Jalisco (@colectivo_luz) June 26, 2022

Almost at the same time, the media reported that the search cards attached to the containment posts of the government palace They were painted in order to cover them up.

For the case, the Secretary of Public Security, Juan Bosco Agustin Pacheco Medranojustified its elements by saying that “they did their job.”

“The search files, I don’t know what you are telling me about it, they can be a lot of propaganda, endless activities that some of them cannot be on public roads and that is why the measures are taken,” he said during a Press conference.

His action was justified by the governor, Enrique Alfaro, assuring that “it was not something so serious”, but that it would not be repeated.