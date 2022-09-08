Sears reopened its department store in Plaza Las Américas | Others

Sears finally reopened its doors in Plaza Las Américas after several years of absence. Its only department store in Puerto Rico is again on the third floor of the mall, after being closed since 2019.

“For us it is a pride to maintain the support of our loyal clientele. We thank our employees and our public who, for 85 years, have given us the opportunity to grow in Puerto Rico and continue contributing to the homes of our island,” said Erika Sánchez, manager of the Sears Furniture Department, by means of a written declaration.





The merchandise that the store offers includes living room sets, dining room sets, bedroom sets, armchairs, rugs, home decorations and accessories, among others. Also, the site has a showroom for exhibiting items.

As part of the reopening celebration, Sears will offer specials, discounts and sales on its merchandise. They announced that the delivery service is available for all of Puerto Rico.

The recent opening took place precisely when the company commemorated the anniversary of its first department store in Puerto Rico, 85 years ago, in 1937.