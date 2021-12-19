Season 1 may not start before March, for a dataminer – Nerd4.life

For those who can’t wait for the Season 1 from Battlefield 2042 there may be some bad news. According to what was reported by the dataminer Temporyal, a rather well-known name in the Battlefield environment, the first season of the DICE shooter may not start before the month of March 2022.

According to the results of his research in the game’s client files, the dataminer says they are currently planned well 12 weeks pre-season, with Season 1 as a result expected to start during the month of March. The dataminer points out that some of these could simply be “placeholders”, or a sort of plan B in case DICE fails to complete preparations for Season 1 by a certain date, so with good reason take this tip with a grain of salt. .

However, if the launch of the first season were confirmed in March, it means that Battlefield 2042 players may have to wait a long time before the arrival of new content in depth, although in any case it cannot be ruled out that DICE will not publish new maps, modes , etc. even before Season 1.

Temporyal further states that “Exposure” will be the final name of the map previously found in the game files as “Ridge”. The arrival of the new content in any case had already been confirmed by a spokesperson for DICE at GameSpot, so this is not new.

If you haven’t tried Battlefield 2042 yet, the game is currently free on PC on Steam and will be until tomorrow, Monday, December 20.