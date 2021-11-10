Season 1 will arrive in 2022, here are the details – Nerd4.life

Battlefield 2042 will see the arrival of the Season 1 during 2022: Electronic Arts and DICE announced, providing new ones details on post-launch support for the game.

Fresh from a beta that has collected absolutely positive feedback, Battlefield 2042 will make its debut on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One on November 19, in a few days, but for Season 1 we will have to wait.

“The release of the game is just the beginning,” wrote the development team in a post on the official website. “We have taken a new approach to the model Games as a Service (GaaS), with the goal of not only improving the Battlefield ™ experience over the seasons, but also continuing to develop the world of Battlefield 2042. ”

“In our first year of GaaS, we will offer four Seasons, with four Battle Pass, four new Specialists and other new content and places to explore. We also intend to provide updates to Battlefield Portal, which will offer players new ways to build and share new Battlefield experiences with the world. “

“This means that, with season 1, a new one will be released Specialist, a Battle Pass and new Portal content, and perhaps even new locations that expand the story of Battlefield 2042. More details will be made available early next year. “

“With the release of the game we will kick off the pre-season with weekly missions and rewards, limited-time modes, featured creators, Battlefield Portal experiences, and more! “