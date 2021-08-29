Season 2 of Murder in Easttown according to Kate Winslet

If initially she wanted to escape from the character of Mare Sheehan, now the Oscar-winning actress hints that she wants to return to play him. Too bad that Hbo has not yet formalized the new cycle of episodes

The seven episodes of Murder in Easttown, Hbo crime that was recently broadcast by us on Sky and Now, have conquered the viewers: thanks to the captivating plot and the extraordinary interpretation of Kate Winslet. Although the story is over, there are those who would like a second season to see Mare Sheehan at work again. In June, HBO production boss Casey Bloys said there is no further series of episodes planned; However, more recently, the same protagonist said that series creator Brad Ingelsby has “Very nice ideas” on how to continue the story.

The actress still wants to be cautious, because she returns in those shoes it’s not that simple: “At the end of the shoot we were like, ‘Damn, we could never do it again. If Hbo asks us for a season two, we must absolutely say no ‘”, he stated in a video interview with Entertainment Weekly. “Brad, though, shared some very nice ideas. We will see what happens. I also have to figure out if I would succeed again. Can I go through all of this again? It cost me a lot on an emotional level to be her “. Mare is one detective in full existential crisis who cannot solve the case of a missing girl and in the meantime has to face the many traumas of her life, from the suicide of the child to the divorce until the legal battle for the custody of the grandson.

By Kate Winslet’s own admission the character is “A total mess”but she can’t deny that she is attracted, just like the public, to one figure so complex and magnetic: “I miss her. For real. It’s a very strange feeling, as if I were in mourning “, she confided in another interview. “There is something that it is addictive in the Sea: it is so extravagant and lovable, brilliant, real. I really enjoyed playing it “. In short, despite some reluctance, it is almost certain that the Oscar-winning actress is much more than willing to return to the set from Murder in Easttown. The ball is now in Hbo’s hands.