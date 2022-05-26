Season 20 of “Family Guy” already has a premiere date on Star+

The next chapters will be released on June 8 on the streaming platform. (StarPlus)

On June 8, the platform Star+ will release more episodes of the irreverent animated series Family Guyalso known as Family Guy. Originally, this twentieth season was broadcast between September 2021 and May of this year through the Fox signal for the United States; and only after reaching its end can it also be seen in Latin America. What will we see in the new and crazy situations that the Griffin family stars in?

Among the most relevant of this continuation, the family must cover up the death of a pizza delivery man and do his job; Meg becomes a getaway driver when she falls in love with a thief; Stewie participates with Chris in a play of Romeo and Juliet; and Chris must prove the existence of his girlfriend when he takes a road trip with Peter to Canada.

New absurd situations will be carried out by the Griffin family and other characters around them. (StarPlus)

There are 20 chapters in total and these are the official titles in English: “LASIK Instinct”, “Rock Hard”, “Must Love Dogs”, “80′s Guy”, “Brief Encounter”, “Cootie & The Blowhard”, “ Peterschmidt Manor”, ​​“The Birthday Bootlegger”, “The Fatman Always Rings Twice”, “Christmas Crime”, “Mister Act”, “The Lois Quagmire”, “Lawyer Guy”, “HBO-No”, “Hard Boiled Meg” , “Prescription Heroine”, “All About Alana”, “Girlfriend, Eh?”, “First Blood” and “Jersey Bore”.

For this latest installment of Family Guythere was also a very special cameo for fans of adult animation. Mike Judgewho voiced Hank Hill in kings of the hill (King of the Hill)he repeated his role after doing the same for season 18 of Beavis and Butthead. Also, in HBO-NoIt has been made a very unique parody of the most famous programs of HBO What game of Thrones, Succession Y Big Little Lies (the latter with a dynamic that exchanges the roles of the male and female characters).

The adult animated show is the original creation of Seth MacFarlane, who also voices Peter Griffin. (StarPlus)

Family Guy and its long history on the small screen

Created by Seth MacFarlane (the same one who gives the voice to Peter Griffin), this fiction for adult audiences mixes situation comedy with black humor, satire, and a bit of science fiction . When it first aired in January 1999, the world was introduced to a dysfunctional family, the Griffins, who go through various crazy adventures in the fictional town of Quahog, Rhode Island. The protagonists are Peter and Lois, the parents; Meg, Chris and Stewie, the children; and Brian, an anthropomorphic dog.

In addition to MacFarlane, the main cast of voice actors is made up of Alex Borstein, Seth Green, Mila Kunis, Mike Henry Y Patrick Warburton. Other supporting characters were played by Adam West, Jennifer Tilly, John G. Brennan, Carlos Alazraqui, Adam Carolla, Norm MacDonald, Lori Alan, Phil LaMarr, Butch Hartam, and Danny Smith.

Official poster of the new season of “Family Guy”. (StarPlus)

Over time, the writing team has changed and the writers who were in charge of the 20th season were Kirker Butler, Matt McElaney, Daniel Peck, Patrick Meighan, Travis Bowe, Maggie Mull, Matt Pabian, Mark Hentemann, Alex Carter, Steve Callaghan, Artie Johann, Evan Waite, Mike Desilets, Emily Towers, Danny Smith, and Chris Regan.

Since its inception, Family Guy has been harshly criticized for its high doses of foul language, nudity and violent content, however, it has not gone off the air in two decades due to the positive reception it receives from the audience in the US and other countries in the world where is broadcast on television. In 2020, it was confirmed that it had been renewed for two more seasons, that is, it will soon launch a 21st batch of episodes.

