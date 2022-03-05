Season 3 (2024): trailer, cast, release date and everything we know about the HBO series with Zendaya

With a devastating ending, last Sunday we said goodbye, temporarily, to ‘Euphoria’, which has become in this second season a phenomenon teenager, approaching audiences for ‘Game of Thrones’ on HBO Max.

With a season 3 confirmed, let’s see what all we know about the new adventures and misadventures of Rue, Jules and company.

The history

It’s still early to know the plot details for season 3, but yes Sam Levinson has to solve the consequences of the raid on Fez’s house first of all. (Angus Cloud), whose survival (we left him badly wounded) is up in the air. His and his brother Ahtray’s (Javon Walton). Walton, for example, believes the kid survives:

“There is definitely hope that Ashtray is still alive. Because if there’s anyone who can take a bullet into the series, it’s Ashtray. Ashtra is a tough guy. He doesn’t mess around with little girls. I think he has a chance to be in season 3. »

Regardless of that, It will be a blow to the rest of the characters in the series, especially Lexi (Maude Apatow), who was meeting Fez. Lexi will also have to deal this season with the play that has blown up her relationship with Cassie (Sydney Sweeney).

As Zendaya had warned at the time, speaking of Rue’s drug journey, season 2 of ‘Euphoria’ ended with a light touch. The protagonist left the institute in an attitude of apparent peace with oneself and with others, especially with Jules (Hunter Schaffer). This does not mean that we are going to have a completely sober Rue, but in the process.

Another note to explore will be the new chapter in Nate’s (Jacob Elordi) life after he handed over his father to the police. The young man thus frees himself from one of his personal demons and perhaps it is time to explore more deeply some of the tangent issues that surround him, such as his sexuality:

«I never approached it in terms of sexuality. I always approached it in family terms. I think his issue with sexuality stems from not having a relationship with his father, or not having the relationship that he thinks he should have with his father and mother. Somehow, the birth of everyone’s sexuality is based on the relationship with their parents. So I think it’s less about this social trend where everyone is like “Is Nate gay? Is this, is that?” It is deeper than that. He is a boy who needs a father but everything that is the father of him is scary, so he wants to be the opposite of it. »

The cast





In the absence of knowing the fate of the characters of Angus Cloud and Javon Walton, it is more than likely that the main cast of ‘Euphoria’ will return in season 3: Zendaya, Hunter Schaffer, Maude Apatow, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Dominic Finke, Jacob Elordi, Storm Reid, and Nina King.

At the moment this cast has not been confirmed, nor the new additions to it.

The filming

This is where the bad news begins, since at the moment there is no announced date to start production of this season 3. It is assumed that, due to Zendaya’s schedule, filming would not start until 2023.

In addition, the creative process of Sam Levinson is very laborious and the shooting is one of the most complex and long on television, which leads us to…

Premiere





2024 is the date that is practically taken for granted for the return of ‘Euphoria’. Recall that season 1 premiered in June 2019, season 2 premiered last January after a gap of two and a half years. If we take that reference period (assuming that COVID forced things to be delayed), the accounts would take us, at the earliest, to the end of 2023. More likely the following year.

The trailer and images

At the moment we do not have a trailer or images of season 3 of ‘Euphoria’.