Season 5 will be epic and could have Ryan Reynolds – La Cosa Cine

shawn levy talked about volume 2 of the fourth season of stranger things, which will “hit our hearts”, and also about the plans that exist for the fifth and final season of the series. According to him, it will be an “epic” farewell.

“It will be bittersweet for us to film it and very bittersweet for the public to see it. But hopefully it’s also deeply satisfying because, as we all know, as fans of many other shows, there are few feelings as horrible as an unsatisfying ending, and there’s no chance of that happening.” revealed.

He also spoke of his desire to return to work with Ryan Reynoldswhom he directed FreeGuy Y The Adam Project: “I want to see a Ryan cameo in anything. The truth is that my career over the last half decade has been defined by Stranger Things and my collaborations with Ryan, so it would be deeply amazing but satisfying to see my two worlds collide. So Ryan Reynolds, get ready for season five.” the series of Netflix returns July 1.

Source: Comingsoon.

La Cosa is now digital and interactive so you can read, watch and listen to us wherever and however you want. you get it in our store and you help us to continue many more years with you.