Season 6 of ‘The Resident’ will finally see Conrad with a new love interest

ads

Technically, it’s been three years since Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) lost Nic Nevin (Emily VanCamp) due to injuries he sustained in a horrific car accident. We say “technically” because The Resident was moved forward three years during season 5 due to Nic’s death. The showrunners understood that Conrad and the rest of the staff would not be able to get over her death quickly and would not be able to spend the rest of the season grieving. Sorry, that’s bad TV!

In the season 5 finale, which aired on May 17, Conrad finally got some much-needed emotional closure. Nic returned in a series of flashbacks meant to help her get through the final stage of grieving him. Since we definitely know a Season 6 is in the show’s future, does that mean there will be a new lady at Conrad’s? Let’s get into it.

Source: FOX

Conrad (Matt Czurchy) and Nic (Emily VanCamp)

Will Conrad have a new love interest in ‘The Resident’?

Not only did Conrad get the closure he needed from Nic, but so did the fans of the show. The car accident that ultimately killed Nic left her in a coma first. There was no final goodbye for Conrad or her fans. During season 5, we get flashbacks of interactions between Nic and Conrad that weren’t part of the show previously. Technically, these are new scenes.

What finally helped Conrad decide he could take a romantic leap of faith was a conversation he had with Nic about what would happen if one of them died.

“After a while, I want you to move on,” Conrad told Nic. “Just promise me, whoever you are, to find someone who loves you as much as I do.” She agreed and got the same promise from Conrad. Remembering this conversation helped Conrad decide that he was ready. The big question is: Who will he choose?

Who does Conrad end up with in ‘The Resident’?

The last scene of season 5 shows Conrad walking towards a table in the bar where his two possible love interests are sitting. That’s the last thing we see before the episode ends. Our vote goes to Billie Sutton (Jessica Lucas), who was Nic’s best friend and knows Conrad better than most. Plus, we definitely caught her looking at Conrad a second longer than necessary. In an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife, executive producer Amy Holden Jones hinted that something might be in the works for those two.

Source: Fox

Amy has introduced Billie as one of several possible fish in the Conrad Sea. She’s definitely an option, but according to Amy, so is Cade (Kaley Ronayne), whose heroic ER antics cannot be denied. Whatever happens, Amy noted that The Resident season 5 is really about how people deal with grief.

For Conrad, it’s not about whether or not he stopped loving Nic because that will never happen. It’s really about whether he can invite someone else into his world, a world he shares with his daughter. Amy asks, “Is there room for another? Can someone else fill those shoes? Looks like it’s time to make room.

ads