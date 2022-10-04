season 6 will be the last

The end of Gilead is just around the corner: ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ will say goodbye in its sixth season, as confirmed by Hulu (and HBO Max), and thus one of the most acclaimed and followed series of recent years will say goodbye. While we closely follow everything that is happening in the fifth season, which is currently on air (it premiered on September 14) and is among the best HBO Max series in 2022, we compile all the information we have about season 6.

The end of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ will undoubtedly be an important moment on American television. Since its premiere in 2017, the adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s novel has left an impressive legacy, with a legion of unconditional fans, his mark on popular culture (red robes with white caps are now an institution), and a political commitment that coincided with the #MeToo movement and the presidency of Donald J. Trump. In addition, it is a widely awarded series, with a total of fifteen Emmy awards, including the Emmy for Best Drama Series, with which it made history as the first series in streaming in getting it.

Will the sixth season of the series be able to put it back at the top of the awards? We will have to see it. for now, This is how the cast reviewed the slogans of each season of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ until announcing that everything ends in season 6:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 6: When Will It Premiere?

Following the announcement of the final season renewal, creator Bruce Miller said in a statement: “It’s been a real honor to tell the story of Margaret Atwood’s groundbreaking novel and chillingly relevant world, and we’re thrilled to bring viewers a sixth and final season of The Handmaid’s Tale.. We are grateful to Hulu and MGM for allowing us to tell this story, which unfortunately has remained as relevant as ever throughout its several years of life, and we are in awe of our incredible fans for their unwavering support, and without whom we never would have made it. to this point.” The home stretch is approaching.

With the fifth season currently airing (fall 2022), It is impossible to guess when the premiere date of the sixth season of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ could be located. And it is especially so after the last movement of the series: although it normally placed its season premieres in spring, between April and June, the most recent season began to air in September. This means that the next episodes could repeat this pattern (September 2023), entering among the most anticipated series of 2023, or, if they want to make themselves a little beg for being the last season, perhaps they will extend it until the beginning of 2024 Let’s hope it’s as soon as possible!

Hulu

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’, season 6: who will return to the cast?

Although we are awaiting what will happen in the fifth season, who will live and who will die, or what new characters could appear in the narrative, we would hope to see the entire main cast in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’:

Elizabeth Moss (June)

(June) Bradley Whitford (Commander Lawrence)

(Commander Lawrence) Yvonne Strahovsky (SerenaJoy)

(SerenaJoy) Max Minghella (Nick Blain)

(Nick Blain) OT Fagbenle (Luke)

(Luke) samira wley (moira)

(moira) Ann Dowd (Aunt Lydia)

(Aunt Lydia) Madeline Brewer (Janine)

(Janine) amanda brugel (Rita)

(Rita) Sam Jaeger (Mark Tuello)

What we don’t know is whether or not Alexis Bledel (who plays Emily) will return for the final season. Fans have noted her notable absence in season five, where we learn that Emily has returned to Gilead to fight from the shadows. Does this mean that we will never see her again? Will she die in front of her and that will be the end of her story? Or will we meet her again? Why did Emily leave ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’? Creator Bruce Miller said on Entertainment Tonight that “that character hadn’t made it to the end of the story, in our view” and that they were leaving “the door open” for her return. Indeed, it is the actress who has decided to move away from her. In a statement, (via Deadline), Bledel said: “After much thought, I felt like I needed to get away from ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ right now.. I will be forever grateful to Bruce Miller for writing such heartfelt and resonant scenes for Emily. Also Hulu, MGM, cast and crew for their support.”

Secondly, it is still early to know new signings.

Channel 4

There will be a spinoff from ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’?

This is the end of the series, but, Is there a future for the dystopian world created by Margaret Atwood? It looks like it is. The creator of the main series, Bruce Miller, is already working on an adaptation of the late sequel to the story, ‘The Testaments’, published in 2019, more than thirty years after the original novel.

Is about a direct sequel that places its story a few years after the events of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’. More details or if the project will finally go ahead are still unknown. Although knowing the great success that the Hulu series has always had, we would not be surprised if it saw the light. We’ll be alert!