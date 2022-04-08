Season 7b of “Fear the Walking Dead” arrives in Colombia on open television

“Fear the Walking Dead” in the second half of the seventh season, months have passed after the nuclear explosion and the only one who thrives is Victor Strand. Photo: Courtesy

With 24 hours of difference from its premiere in the United States, the AMC television channel presents season 7B of “Fear the Walking Dead”. It can be seen starting in Colombia on Monday, April 18 at 11:00 pm.

In the second half of season seven, months have passed after the nuclear explosion and the only one thriving is Victor Strand (Colman Domingo). Having built a fiefdom, he cruelly monopolizes the decision of who will have a chance to survive.

The other members of the group have suffered immensely, but it has instilled in them a fierce determination to live, even if it means taking the Strand tower by force to continue their search for Father, a mythical place no one is sure really exists. . Victim of a mysterious illness and haunted by the repercussions of her past actions, Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) now serves as the reluctant leader of Teddy’s former followers.

Morgan (Lennie James), struggling to hold onto hope of being reunited with her family, knows that Alicia is key to her survival. Alicia’s declaration of war exacerbates Strand’s paranoia and personal vendettas, and with it, new threats emerge from all sides.

In addition, in this new edition of eight new episodes you can see the return of one of its key protagonists:

“Madison Clark is a pivotal character to the TWD universe, she is heroic, complex, a person who becomes a warrior and then a force for benevolence,” Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer, said in a statement. “Kim Dickens’ raw talent, strength and brilliance will electrify the TWD universe once again, and we couldn’t be luckier to have her back,” he added.

“Fear the Walking Dead” stars Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Maggie Grace, Colman Domingo, Danay García, Austin Amelio, Mo Collins, Alexa Nisenson, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, Cristine Evangelista and Rubén Blades. Produced by AMC Studios, Executive Produced by Scott M. Gimple, and Showrunners Andrew Chambliss, Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, David Alpert, and Michael E. Satrazemis.

