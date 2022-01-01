Season debut, an important match immediately – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

The game program of January 2nd – The Sinner-Duckworth program – Sinner’s ranking projections in 2022

Hello friends of OA Sport and welcome to LIVE LIVE by Sinner-Duckworth, first match of the match between Italy and Australia, first day of Group B of the 2022 ATP Cup which takes place in Sydney (Australia).

Jannik Sinner from the national team to the national team: the South Tyrolean after having dragged the Azzurri into the Davis Cup finals with the victories on Isner, Galan and Cilic, wants to confirm its growth in terms of leadership and charisma in representing the Italian colors. The experiences made at the ATP Finals and in general in 2021 portend a further leap in quality by the pupil of Riccardo Piatti this season.

In front there is James Duckworth, a player who grew considerably in 2021 when he reached the first ATP final in Nur Sultan and climbed the rankings, earning a place among the top 50 in the world. Illustrious victims such as Roberto Bautista Agut, Taylor Fritz and Sinner himself they bowed to the Australian last season.

There are already three precedents between the two: Sinner won indoors in Cologne and Sofia (the latter with some difficulties), but he lost in Toronto, demonstrating that the Aussie player can cause him trouble.

OA Sport offers you the LIVE LIVE by Sinner-Duckworth, first match of the match between Italy and Australia, first day of Group B of the 2022 ATP Cup which takes place in Sydney. This group also includes France and Russia. At 7.30 we start, we will connect with a little advance to introduce the event in the best possible way. Have fun and come on Italy!

Photo: Marco Alpozzi / LaPresse