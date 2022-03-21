Season of ‘taxes’ 2022: this is how you can request an extension to file your tax return | Univision Money News

The deadline to file and pay the 2021 taxes is approaching: next April 18. Sometimes some taxpayers are unable to gather all their documentation on time, so the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has provided an extension.
It is very important to know that this extended term of this extension is only to gather and present the documentation, Not to pay taxes. That date has no extension.
The IRS makes it clear on its website: “An extension of time to file your return does not give you an extension of time to pay your taxes.”
Paying taxes on time is necessary to avoid any fine. “You must estimate and pay any tax due by its regular due date. in order to avoid possible finess,” says the IRS.
Date to request an extension from the IRS: April 18
The IRS reminds that for the extension to be valid it must be requested on time: that is, never later than the date of April 18.
“You have to submit your extension request no later than the regular due date to file your return,” the agency says.
With this term extension, the taxpayer has until October 15 to collect documentation and file the declaration.
Individual taxpayers, regardless of their income, you can use this link, free files, to request an automatic extension electronically for filing taxes.
How do I know what I have to pay in taxes to the IRS?
A common question that can be asked is how to know how much must be paid to meet the April 18 deadline.
“In order to obtain the extension, you have to estimate your tax liability on this application and should too pay all amounts owed“says the IRS.
With those options, there is no need to submit a separate extension form and you will receive a confirmation number for your records.
On this IRS page you can get more information about it, as well as extension forms according to the marital status of the person filing taxes.