Season over for Kjaer, Milan are back on the transfer market: Milenkovic and Luiz Felipe are in the sights

The cold shower came in the form of a press release: six months off for Simon Kjaer. Unfortunately, the forecasts were met. Because the seriousness of the Dane’s injury had emerged immediately, already on the pitch of Marassi. A real shame, or rather, such a big tile for Stefano Pioli, who will have to do without one of the main pillars of the team.

On the hunt for a replacement

Now Milan will have to return to the transfer market, because one thing is a long absence (several weeks, several months), another is losing a player for the entire season. It is a pawn that is missing, a defection, obviously, not foreseen in the plans of the coach. As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, a possible promotion to the knockout stages of the Champions League would bring important revenues, which are essential to finance a top-level operation. If, on the other hand, AC Milan’s European race were to be interrupted in the next few days, the least onerous plan would be triggered, namely a loan with the right of redemption.

Two names above all

The rosea focuses, in particular, on two profiles appreciated by the market men of via Aldo Rossi: Milenkovic and Luiz Felipe. The Serbian remained at Fiorentina (he has a contract until 2023) with the promise of being sold for 15 million euros. Will he press the Tuscan club to start in January, the Gazzetta asks? Who knows … The Brazilian, on the other hand, has an expiring contract with Lazio, but it remains to be seen if Lotito will let him pack his bags at the beginning of the year, and possibly at what price.