season race dates

(CNN Spanish) — The first checkered flag of 2022 will fly on March 20 at the Bahrain Grand Prix, marking the start of a season that is meant to be different due to changes in championship regulations and tweaks to various parts of the cars.

After the shocking end of 2021 that saw Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) win over multi-champion Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), the 2022 season puts the Singapore, Australian and Canadian Grands Prix back on the calendar after their absences due to restrictions derived from covid-19.

Also, this year will see the debut of another race on American soil, the Miami Grand Prix.

The 2022 schedule had to be adjusted for a non-sports reason. The pilots were scheduled to race at the Sochi autodrome in Russia on September 25, but everything changed as a result of the invasion of Ukraine ordered by President Vladimir Putin. On February 25 (one day after the first attacks) the organizers of Formula One, the International Automobile Federation (FIA) and the teams said in a statement that “it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances”. .

Less than a week later, on March 3, Formula 1 said it had terminated its contract with the promoter of the Russian Grand Prix, implying, according to reports, that “Russia will no longer have a race in the future”.

This is the schedule for the 2022 Formula One season.

March 20 – Bahrain Grand Prix

Hour: 9 a.m. (Miami time)

Bahrain International Circuit. 57 laps

March 27 – Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Hour: 11 a.m. (Miami time)

Jeddah Corniche Circuit. 50 laps.

April 10 – Australian Grand Prix

Hour: 11:00 pm (Saturday, April 9 in Miami)

Melbourne Circuit. 58 laps.

April 24 – Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in Italy

Hour: 7 a.m. (Miami time)

Enzo e Dino Ferrari racetrack. 63 laps.

May 8 – Grand Prix of Miami in the USA.

Hour: 1:30 p.m. (Miami time)

Miami International Speedway. 57 laps.

It is located in the Hard Rock Stadium complex in Miami Gardens, home to the NFL’s Miami Dolphins.

May 22 – Spanish Grand Prix

Hour: 7 a.m. (Miami time)

Circuit of Barcelona, ​​Catalonia. 66 laps.

May 29 – Monaco Grand Prix

Hour: 7 a.m. (Miami time)

Monaco Circuit. 78 laps.

June 12 – Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Hour: 5 a.m. (Miami time)

Baku Circuit. 51 laps.

Baku is the most recent street circuit, similar to the races in Singapore, Melbourne and Monaco.

June 19 – Canadian Grand Prix

Hour: 12 p.m. (Miami time)

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. 70 laps.

July 3 – British Grand Prix

Hour: 8 a.m. (Miami time)

Silverstone Circuit. 52 laps

July 10 – Austrian Grand Prix

Hour: 7 a.m. (Miami time)

Red BullRing. 71 laps.

July 24 – French Grand Prix

Hour: 7 a.m. (Miami time)

Circuit Paul Ricard. 53 laps

July 31 – Hungarian Grand Prix

Hour: 7 a.m. (Miami time)

Hungarianring. 70 laps.

August 28 – Belgian Grand Prix

Hour: 7 a.m. (Miami time)

Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps. 44 laps

September 4 – Dutch Grand Prix

Hour: 7 a.m. (Miami time)

Zandvoort Circuit. 72 laps.

September 11 – Italian Grand Prix

Hour: 7 a.m. (Miami time)

Monza National Autodrome. 53 laps.

October 2 – Singapore Grand Prix

Hour: 6 a.m. (Miami time)

Marina Bay street circuit. 61 laps.

October 9 – Japanese Grand Prix

Hour: 11:00 pm (Saturday, October 8 in Miami)

Suzuka International Circuit. 53 laps.

October 23 – United States Grand Prix

Hour: 1 p.m. (Miami time)

Circuit of the Americas, Austin. 56 laps.

October 30 – Mexican Grand Prix

Hour: 2 p.m. (Miami time)

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. 71 laps

November 13 – Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Hour: 12 p.m. (Miami time)

José Carlos Pace racetrack. 71 laps

November 20 – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Hour: 7 a.m. (Miami time)

Yas Marina Circuit. 58 laps.