Seasonal allergies: this little-known aromatic herb can relieve symptoms without abusing antihistamines

There is a little-known aromatic herb that can be very effective in relieving the symptoms of seasonal allergies. Let’s see what it is.

With the arrival of the spring, many people are starting to spend more time outdoors to enjoy the milder weather, sunny days and flowering trees. However, this period can also be extremely irritating to anyone suffering from Allergy to pollen. These seasonal allergies are caused by exposure to volatile substances present only in certain months of the year. (Also read: If you are allergic to grass pollen, you should be careful about eating these 10 fruits too)

Among the most common symptoms of seasonal allergy sufferers are:

lacrimation;

a runny nose;

blocked airways;

eye irritation;

sneezing and coughing;

sleep disorders;

irritability.

For this reason, many wonder if there are natural methods to relieve symptoms caused by allergies without abusing antihistamines. If you are one of these people, you might be interested in it a little known aromatic plant that might be right for you, let’s see which one we’re talking about.

The benefits of Perilla frutescens

There Perilla frutescens is an annual aromatic plant belonging to the family of Lamiaceae also known as egoma or shiso and is originally from East Asia. Its leaves and seeds have numerous benefits for the health of our body and for this reason they are widely used in oriental medicine.

The grass is not difficult to grow, it only needs a lot of sunlight and is not afraid of drought or windy places. It is a rich source of C vitamin, antioxidant elements And iron. Some of the molecules present within it could help reduce swelling and relieve symptoms related toasthma, for this reason it is recommended to treat diseases related to the respiratory system. The aromatic plant could also act against bacterial infections, strengthening the immune system.

Perilla frutescens should be taken via tablets, essential oils or herbal teas. It is important to remember, however, that the effectiveness of this natural remedy has not yet been proven by sufficient scientific evidence. The intake of the aromatic herb it shouldn’t interfere with drug therapies or various substances, but for safety always consult with your trusted doctor. Perilla can be taken orally for one maximum of 8 months without incurring serious health problems, however there have been cases in which the intake has triggered allergic reactions on theepidermis.

