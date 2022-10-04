Health

Seasonal depression: how does the mood change in the spring? | WELLNESS

Although the few sunny days that Lima spring brings makes many happy, some people do not enjoy these days so much, on the contrary, they have a feeling of demotivation and lack of energy. This is due to “seasonal depression”, a type of depression that increases with the season.

According to specialists, seasonal mood disorder is a type of depression that frequently presents itself as a significant and sustained mood change at certain times of the year due to changes in the sunlight we receive.

It is worth mentioning that this disorder is due to biological, environmental and psychological factors. In addition, they can manifest at any age, being more frequent in adults and young people, mainly women and people with a family history.

What are the symptoms?

  • Low mood and lack of energy
  • Lack of interest in activities
  • Feelings of guilt and worthlessness
  • Alterations in concentration
  • Insomnia
  • Lack of appetite

How can I cope?

  • Maintain stable routines
  • Take care of sleep and nutrition
  • Do outdoor activities
  • Express thoughts and emotions
  • Don’t overexpose yourself to news
  • Deal with problems flexibly
  • Ask for help and be open to receive it

Are there treatments?

In mild episodes, attending psychotherapy sessions is a good alternative. However, in case the symptoms are moderate to severe, drugs could be used.

