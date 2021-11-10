Seasonal flu, assault on general practitioners. “We must be immunized or we risk chaos”

While Italy is trying in every way to dodge the fourth wave of Covid, it is already grappling with the arrival of the flu. This year tougher than usual due to the pandemic “hiatus”. Culled for a couple of years by masks and restrictive measures, this winter it will attack our “unaccustomed” immune system more aggressively. “Let’s not forget – explains Fabrizio Pregliasco, virologist at the State University of Milan – that in our country, before the pandemic, there were between 6 thousand and 10 thousand deaths caused by complications from the flu”.

GPs are already inundated with calls and questions. Both because many patients do not understand if they have fallen ill with the flu or Covid, and because people want reassurance on the coexistence between the third dose of the Covid vaccine and the flu vaccine. The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control urges you to be cautious and deal with a surge in cases during the winter.

“The flu virus is already spreading and this year the challenge is much greater – explains Emanuele Montomoli, professor of public health at the department of molecular medicine at the University of Siena – The lockdown last winter had contained the cases but now the movement of people risks driving up the numbers. With the aggravating circumstance that the health service is grappling with the third dose of the vaccine against Covid-19. It is a mistake to think that flu vaccination can protect against Covid-19 and vice versa. Both are contagious respiratory diseases, but they are caused by different viruses ».

People, the doctors specify, can still be infected at the same time by both the flu and Covid and present symptoms of both. “For both, one or more days can pass between when there is infection and when the first symptoms appear – specifies Montomoli – Those who have contracted the flu generally develop symptoms from one to four days after the infection while in Covid symptoms emerge five days after infection. People affected by both viruses may not realize they are sick for several days and during this time they can infect others before they even develop symptoms. ” Fundamental, this year, the vaccine for the most fragile. “The goal is to spread a higher coverage than that achieved in previous years and to avoid the risk of an overlap between viruses, moreover with similar symptoms – explains Pregliasco – So far, thanks to the vaccination campaign, we have been able to keep the number under control of Coronavirus infections, but unfortunately there is a new increase in cases in recent days. In the hypothesis of the coexistence of Covid and flu, it is good not to be caught unprepared. It is also useful to use vaccinations against pneumococci, which serve to protect against pneumonia and bronchitis and which can be administered together with the anti-flu ».