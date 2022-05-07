Home » Work ” Seasonal workers bonus: how does it work?

The Aid decree has brought as a novelty new bonuses for Italians, in particular in support of those who have an income of less than 35 thousand euros. But will the € 200 bonus also be awarded to seasonal workers? Let’s clarify and find out together everything there is to know about it.

What does the Aid decree provide with regard to 200 euro bonus for seasonal workers? The decree was approved by the Council of Ministers on 2 May 2022, approving interventions in support of the population and other incentives for a total of 14 billion euros. The areas with the greatest interventions are those of construction bonuses and income support bonuses.

In fact, the famous 200 euro bonus has been introduced: let’s see who can get it and what are the requirements.

200 euro bonus: can seasonal workers have it?

Let’s first see if the € 200 bonus can also be obtained by seasonal workers. The draft of the decree provides that such aids are paid to employees, unemployed and retired workers. In a second phase of the approval, the Citizens’ Income tutors.

Therefore, these categories also include those who appear to be seasonal workers, provided that their income in 2021 has not exceeded 35 thousand euros. The value of income in 2021 will therefore be essential to establish whether or not the requirements are met.

200 euro bonus: when will it be paid?

Let’s see now the timing of payment of the € 200 bonus. According to the provisions of the decree, public and private workers will be paid automatically, a burden of the employer. The latter will then have the opportunity to recover the sums at the first useful tax appointment. Therefore, no application must be submitted for obtaining the bonus.

It only awaits the publication of the text in the Official Gazetteas from there the 30 days for the issuing of the specific ministerial decree will begin to run.