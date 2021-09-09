Seat Music Awards 2021 or Chicago Fire

Tonight on TV 9 September what to see: Seat Music Awards 2021 on Rai 1, On Rai 3 La favorita, on Italia 1 appointment Chicago Fire

Below is the list of programs that will be broadcast tonight Thursday 9 September on the major Italian television networks.

On Rai 1, from 8.35 pm, the music festival “Seat Music Awards 2021”, lead Carlo Conti and Vanessa Incontrada.

On Rai 2 on air at 21.20 the show “NCIS “.

The film will be broadcast on Rai 3 at 9.20pm “The favorite” starring: Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz.

Tonight on TV Thursday 9 September, what to see on Mediaset networks

The film will be broadcast on Canale 5 at 9.25pm “Pelè”, with: Kevin De Paulha, Leonardo Lima Carvalho, Seu Jorge, Marianna Nunes, Diego Boneta, Vincent D’Onofrio, Rodrigo Santoro, Colm Meaney, Milton GonÇalves, Rafael Enrique, Marcus Vinicius, Julio Levy, Thelmo Fernandes, Felipe Simas, Charles Myara and Jerome Franz.

On the air, however, on Italia 1 at 21.25 the TV series “Chicaco Fire”.

On Rete 4 at 21.20 the weekly appointment with “Straight and Reverse”. Journalistic study conducted by Paolo Del Debbio.

What to see on La7, TV8 and Nove

At 9.15 pm on La7 the documentary will be broadcast “Atlandite”.

On TV8 at 21.30 the show “The crimes of the BarLume – Sea force four”.

On air on Nove, at 9.35 pm, the investigative documentary “September 11 – I was there”.

The film will be broadcast on Rai Movie at 9.10 pm “Where were we”With: Meryl Streep, Kevin Kline, Mamie Gummer, Ben Platt, Sebastian Stan, Charlotte Rae, Rick Springfield, Lisa Joyce, Maria Di Angelis, Doris McCarthy.

We also point out the programming of films that may be of interest on the channels: Paramount Channel (Dad’s kindergarten, at 21.10), Rai 4 (Escape Plan 3 – The ultimate challenge, 21.20), Cine 34 (Unhappy and happy, 9.00 pm) and Canale 20 (Ninja turtles, 21.05).