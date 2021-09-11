Seat Music Awards or A Star is born

Tonight on TV Friday 10 September: Seat Music Awards 2021 on Rai 1, Shark – The first shark on Italia 1. Canale 5, appointment with A Star is born

These are the broadcasts that will be broadcast tonight Friday 10 September on the major Italian television networks.

On Rai 1, from 8.35 pm, the music festival “Seat Music Awards 2021”, lead Carlo Conti and Vanessa Incontrada.

On Rai 2, on air, at 21.20 the show‘NCIS “.

On Rai 3, on the other hand, at 9.20 pm the film will be broadcast “5 is the perfect number”, with: Toni Servillo, Valeria Golino and Carlo Buccirosso.

Tonight on TV Friday 10 September, what to see on Mediaset networks

The film will be broadcast on Canale 5 at 9.35 pm “A star is born”. The cast includes: Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Sam Elliott, Dave Chappelle and Rafi Gavron.

On Italia 1 at 9.30 pm, the film “Shark – The first shark”.

The investigation program returns to Rete 4 at 9.20pm “Fourth Degree”.

The countdown for the new season of #Fourth grade! We are waiting for you on Friday, 10 September, at 9.20 pm on Rete4 pic.twitter.com/lHPJ05wm6Y – QuartoGrado (@QuartoGrado) September 7, 2021

What to see on La7, TV8 and Nove

At 9.15 pm on La7 the in-depth analysis of “Live propaganda”.

It will be broadcast on TV8 at 9.30pm “Gomorra – The series”.

Teresa Mannino’s show on the digital terrestrial channel Nove aired at 9.25pm “I feel the Earth turn”.

The film will air at 9.00 pm on Iris “Act of force” with: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rachel Ticotin, Sharon Stone, Ronny Cox, Michael Ironside, Marshall Bell, Mel Johnson Jr., Michael Champion.

In addition we point out the programming of films that may be of interest on the channels: Italia Due (Doomsday, 9.15 pm), Rai Movie (The genius of the scam, at 21.10), Rai 4 (The sleepless man, 21.25), Cine34 (The high school student in the repeating classthe, 21.05) and Channel 20 (One and a half spy, 21.05).