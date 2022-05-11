Seat returns to operating profits after two years of losses

After two years of losses, Seat returned to operating profit in this first quarter. He won 5 million euros, compared to 36 million lost in the same period last year. This despite the fact that the volume of business decreased by 15.7%, to 2,404 million euros, and that sales fell by 27%, to 91,400 cars.

The company attributes the improvement in results to the change in the mix of models sold, with a greater weight given to cars that provide a greater profit margin, and to the optimization of costs. In this greater focus of sales on the most profitable products, the Cupra sports brand has played a fundamental role. Cupra deliveries reached a total of 25,500 vehicles, 72.3% more than in the first quarter of 2021, and “have contributed positively to the company’s operating profit”, according to company sources.





“However, the volume of business has decreased by 15.7%, mainly due to the shortage of semiconductors,” said the same sources, who added that “the negative impact on the volume of sales and the increase in the prices of the raw materials has been offset by an improvement in revenue management and cost optimization”.

Regarding future forecasts, the company stressed that “2022 must be and will be the year of return to profits. As the first quarter of 2021 shows, the company is on the right path to profitability.” He added that the focus will continue to be on the search for efficiencies in all key processes and operations, and on revenue management to build “a more solid and sustainable financial structure over time.”

As a whole, the German group Volkswagen obtained an attributable net profit of 6,555 million euros in the first three months of 2022, which is more than double (+102%) the earnings of 3,244 million euros in the same period of 2021. Revenues stood at 62,742 million, just 0.6% more.

The parent company maintains its forecasts due to the increase in consumer prices and the demand for higher cost cars, which offsets the problems in the supply chain.





