Sebastian Bear-McClard begs Emily Ratajkowski for a second chance after cheating scandal

Last month, the internet rejoiced when it learned that Emily Ratajkowski had left her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Now, it’s always a little sad when a marriage ends, especially when there are small children.

(Ratajkowski and McClard had a son together last year.)

But in Ratajkowski’s case, fans had good reason to be delighted to learn that she was single.

On the one hand, people need to dream, especially in difficult times, and an available Emily Ratajkowski gives us all something to dream about.

(It is best not to dwell on the unrealistic nature of these dreams.)

On top of that, there has always been this pervasive feeling, right or wrong, that McClard is some kind of asshole.

But the main reason fans were happy to hear about the split is because Sebastian allegedly cheated on Emily.

You read that right: The man cheated on Emily Ratajkowski, who is considered so incredibly attractive that she’s basically a different species.

This woman is like a hot alien who came down to Earth to show humans what physical perfection looks like, and this guy couldn’t resist banging his secretary, or whatever. Sad!

Regardless, to no one’s surprise, Sebastian tries to win Emily back.

But thankfully, it seems their pleas are falling on deaf ears.

“Seb begs Emily to get back together,” a source close to the situation recounts. In contact.

“She is standing up for her son and staying strong,” adds the source.

Ratajkowski has yet to speak publicly about the split, but he did throw in a subtle nuance on social media.

The model/actress/activist/living reminder that perfection is achievable in an imperfect world has tweets with “likes” in which her most supportive fans say what Really Think of Sebastian.

“Can’t believe this little bitch cheated on EmRata,” one angry Twitter user wrote.

“Girls, how do we celebrate EmRata’s divorce?” another asked.

Emily smashed the like button in response to both tweets, which means she’s probably not a huge fan of Sebastian right now, and in fact, of no one else either!

In fact, it appears that Sebastian was fired from his own company in response to the secretary’s infidelity.

Now the guy doesn’t even have a secretary to fuck himself with!

Well, you cheat on Emily Ratajkowski, you lose everything.

Perhaps there is justice in this world after all!