Sebastian Bear-McClard, the man who dared to cheat on Emily Ratajkowski

After four years of marriage and being one of the strongest couples in the showbiz industry in the United States, Emily Ratajkowski Y Sebastian Bear-McClard they broke up due to numerous rumors claiming that he cheated on her multiple times.

Claims of their divorce began to surface after the model was spotted on New York without his wedding ring at the end of last week.

A source told Page Six that the businessman was unfaithful to him several times. “Yes, he cheated on her. He’s a serial cheater, he’s nasty, he’s a dog!”

Another close source revealed to People that their separation was recent and that Emily plans to apply for the divorce coming soon.

“They recently broke up. It was Em’s decision. She is fine. She is strong and focused on her child. She loves being a mom,” the insider said.

Apparently the serial infidelity of the 41-year-old businessman and film producer “was an open secret” and among his social circle it has not been strange that Emily has separated and is planning a divorce.

The statements about your separation come in the midst of the publication of several photographs of paparazzi in which they showed Sebastian walking and sharing close gestures with the model Suki Waterhouse, aged 26, in New York without her wedding ring, while Emily was seen walking her dog Colombo alone.

So far neither of them have spoken about it, but they have not denied the rumors either.

Love story between Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard They were married in February 2018 in a private ceremony held in a court in New York just a couple of weeks after making their fledgling romance public.

Through social networks, he shared some details of his marriage that took his fans by surprise.

“I have a surprise. I got married today”, she wrote under a photo in which she appeared next to her husband.

Both celebrities they said yes in the company of a small group of friends. Emily said she FaceTimed her parents to break the news and steeled herself with a few glasses of champagne.

The couple waited until March 2021 to welcome their firstborn, Sylvester Apollo Bear. The celebrity broke the news through a video made with fashionas well as a special photo session.

In the trial that Emrata wrote for the magazine said they didn’t want to know their baby’s gender as they would expect her to decide how she identifies by the time she’s 18.

The last time they were seen together was at the model’s birthday celebrations in Italy, previously she had attended her friends’ wedding in St. Tropez and days before at the Cannes Film Festival.