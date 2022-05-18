Sebastián Caicedo finally breaks the silence and talks about his “divorce” from Carmen Villalobos

They begin to grow again Rumors of a divorce between Sebastián Caicedo and actress Carmen Villaloboswho have been together for more than 13 years and now life has distanced them.

And it is that since the beginning of the year, the couple has had to separate because of their busy schedulesbut fans have begun to see how even the comments between them have been decreasing.

It should be noted that fans have noticed the lack of photographs that the two continually shared, so the rumors of a divorce have not been long in coming.

Nevertheless, actress of Colombian origin It has been in charge of ensuring that their separation is simply physical and momentary, since the work of both has put land in between.

But that has not calmed the concerns of his followers, who have continued little by little questioning both celebrities if it is true that they are in divorce proceedings.

The couple has raised strong rumors of divorce. Photo: IG / sebastiancaicedo

That’s why now the actor of the saga “Without breasts there is no paradise”, who dares to talk about the alleged divorce that surrounds the marriage of four to side of Carmen Villalobos.

Does Sebastián Caicedo confirm the divorce of Carmen Villalobos?

The couple has been together for more than 13 years. Well, the world of acting was in charge of uniting their lives and they have positioned themselves as one of the most stable couples in the entire medium, so this distancing in networks has surprised everyone.

Nevertheless, 40-year-old Colombian actor He has dared to break the silence once and for all and talk about the alleged divorce that he and Carmen Villalobos have initiated.

The Colombian finally denies the divorce with Carmen Villalobos. Photo: IG / sebastiancaicedo

And it is that Caicedo has always been characterized by being much more reserved with his private life, but now he dares to deny once and for all that he and his wife are fighting and much less in divorce proceedings.

The one born in the Colombian capital offered a recent interview where he finally puts an end to the rumors that involve him and his relationship with the protagonist of “Until the money separates us”.

“People believe that because one does not go out or show things on social networks, then it means that something is wrong,” he said in interview with the media ‘I Know Everything’.

What is a fact is that the 13 years they have been in a relationship gives a lot of peace of mind to the couple so sebastian He assures that they do not have the need to go out and clarify the absence of the other in social networks.

The actor assures that the couple’s years give them the peace of mind not to clarify things. Photo: IG / sebastiancaicedo

“When something happens we will say it… We have been together for more than 13 years to have to come to clarify why we do not go out on social networks…”, he stressed.

GBR.