Sebastián Caicedo finally breaks the silence and talks about his “divorce” from Carmen Villalobos

They begin to grow again Rumors of a divorce between Sebastián Caicedo and actress Carmen Villaloboswho have been together for more than 13 years and now life has distanced them.

And it is that since the beginning of the year, the couple has had to separate because of their busy schedulesbut fans have begun to see how even the comments between them have been decreasing.

