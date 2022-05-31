Sebastián Caicedo “made the decision” and would have asked for a divorce from Carmen Villalobos

Speculations about the alleged separation between Carmen Villalobos and Sebastián Caicedo have increased in recent days due to the notorious estrangement that the couple has had, mainly because of the different projects in which each one is working.

Similarly, the host of the gossip show I know everything, Ariel Osorio assured last week that the couple signed the divorce about 20 days ago and that there would be no turning back, for the time being.

“They told us that about 20 days ago, the couple would have signed the documents to split blankets. It seems that when they get to this point there is no turning back.” the communicator specified.

The Channel One program, which anticipated the separation of Carolina Cruz and Lincoln Palomeque, also recently pointed out that the decision to end the love bond would have been made by the Bogota artist.

According to the television space, the distance and the large number of projects that Villalobos has would be the main reasons why the actor decided to step aside. In addition, he indicated that he does not feel so close today with the artistic world.

“It has been speculated that it was Sebastian’s initiative to say: ‘I am no longer in this relationship.’ He felt a bit alienated, like on one side of artistic life”, Osorio initially added.

Then, the renowned presenter added: “That is a rumor that has been going around for a long time among the people closest to them, and everything seems to indicate that he did make the decision.”

Faced with these rumors, the renowned actor spoke a few days ago on that same program and assured that he has not separated from the Barranquilla. He also clarified that they are currently at a stage where they have to think about the future.

The artist, however, took advantage of the moment to admit that they have been estranged in recent months and reiterated that this is due to purely labor issues, since he lives more in the United States than in Colombia.

“People believe that because one does not post things on social networks we are wrong. When something happens we will say it. More than 13 years together to have to clarify why we are not in networks, it does not seem to me ”, sentenced.

Later, he emphasized: “I am living in Miami, so my time is there with my businesses, my company and my investments. Here in Colombia I have a project with a farm. I’m coming and going.”

Sebastián Caicedo finally stated on the gossip show that after the pandemic he has dedicated himself to making money because he is aware that acting is a very changeable career.

“I have done independent things and in the digital part, Above all, there are many new opportunities. However, you have to do everything, have plan A, B, Z and the eggs in different baskets”, concluded.

Speculation about the alleged breakup between the actor and Villalobos began a few weeks ago after his followers realized that they had not uploaded photos together on social networks for a long time.