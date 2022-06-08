Sebastián Caicedo responds to questions about his sexuality

After five months without publishing images next to his wife, the actor Sebastián Caicedo has aroused the curiosity of his followers about his sexual orientation. A few days ago, the actor Sebastián Caicedo shared in his social networks a deep reflection accompanied by some images, where he expressed that happiness is in the change of personal life. It has been approximately five months since the actor has published a photo with his wife carmen villalobosand that is why his fans, without thinking twice, asked him directly if the absence of Carmen Villalobos in their networks is due to his taste for the same sex. “You are gay?”asked a fan.

When questioned about his sexual orientation, the actor only responded with three laughing emojis.

Sebastian responds

Far from being offended, Caicedo replied with three smiley emojis to the frontal question. However, his response did not clear the curiosity of his followers and most of them began to express their support regardless of their sexual orientation.

Did they get divorced or not?

Both fans and specialized media speculate that Sebastián and Carmen have separated after almost three years of marriage, although the couple has not yet confirmed or denied their divorce. However, at the end of May, the actress assured that the reason why they are no longer seen together on social networks is related to their respective work commitments.

Although the rumors of divorce sound increasingly strong, none of the actors has confirmed or denied the information.

“That was a decision we made from the beginning of the year, like separating the races, separating the human beings, because he continues to have his life, I continue to have mine and sometimes that was mixing and causing things, so we decided how since do not see us together so that each one can continue to build those dreams and those personal things that we have. We did decide how to let the social networks of the relationship rest in some way, but no, there we are, “the Colombian declared at that time.

The actor, for his part, has not spoken about it and the assumptions of a possible separation are becoming stronger. It should be remembered that a few days ago, the presenter of the Colombian gossip program “I Know Everything”, Ariel Osorio, assured that the couple signed the divorce. According to Osorio, the couple decided to separate permanently. “They told us that approximately 20 days ago, the couple would have signed the documents to split blankets. It seems that when they get to this point there is no going back,” Osorio said.