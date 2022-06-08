Entertainment

Sebastián Caicedo responds to questions about his sexuality

After five months without publishing images next to his wife, the actor Sebastián Caicedo has aroused the curiosity of his followers about his sexual orientation. A few days ago, the actor Sebastián Caicedo shared in his social networks a deep reflection accompanied by some images, where he expressed that happiness is in the change of personal life. It has been approximately five months since the actor has published a photo with his wife carmen villalobosand that is why his fans, without thinking twice, asked him directly if the absence of Carmen Villalobos in their networks is due to his taste for the same sex. “You are gay?”asked a fan.

When questioned about his sexual orientation, the actor only responded with three laughing emojis.

Sebastian responds

Far from being offended, Caicedo replied with three smiley emojis to the frontal question. However, his response did not clear the curiosity of his followers and most of them began to express their support regardless of their sexual orientation.

