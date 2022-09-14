Sebastián Campanario: “Argentina has Messi, Maradona and Fangio in what is medicine and life sciences”

“In the last two years one finds that intelligent people, when asked about the engines of growth in the coming years, talk about the life sciences. Just as computing and technology were in the last 50 years, today it is thought that wellness is the future”says the economist and journalist Sebastián Campanario.

Within the framework of the event Well-being and Health, Chapter 2 of LA NACIONCampanario spoke about the relevance that the wellness industry is gaining in the world, with data generated by large consulting firms such as McKinsey & Company, which values ​​the life sciences industry at trillions of dollars annually. “Personally, I think even with that number they fall short. I notice that the top wellness startups have a lot of ability to get investors unlike other fields. Today there are smart mattresses that allow you to sleep better, the Oura ring that analyzes your rest, and many more tools that were not relevant before and have now become important because it is something that pays off both personally and financially”.

Campanario adds that the same happens with the sexual sphere, this was previously seen as something marginal in the economic sense and, On the other hand, today both brands and governments give it more importance and are encouraged to make financial bets in this market that was not well seen in the past.

For the economist and writer of the books “Senior Revolution: The rise of the generation + 45” and “The future of well-being: Ideas, habits and innovation to live longer and better”, they currently predominate as “borderline issues”, those that are related to innovation and change.

“There are two great characteristics of change: acceleration and complexity. We note that today everything is unpredictable, especially this appears during the pandemic. Recognized economic media such as The Economist make annual predictions about what will happen the following year and what is striking is that in recent years they could not foresee either Covid or what is happening in Ukraine,” says Campanario.

Tireless explorer and connoisseur of great topics, for him, well-being is taking center stage and one of the consequences of this centrality is that now everyone is beginning to become more aware of the importance of prioritizing well-being in life. If one does not focus on their health, feeling good and being happy, the consequences do not take long to appear and reversing them becomes an almost impossible regret.

“The Japanese are a society that is used to advancing the film and being more advanced, they saw the unstoppable potential of well-being in life,” says Campanario Fabian Malavolta

pioneers

There are countries with a great ancestral culture, especially the Asians and the Nordics, who can see the things that are going to happen in a few years. One of these cases is that of Japanthis little Asian giant combines: ancestral wisdom, state-of-the-art technology and a large population over 60 years of age. These three factors have promoted the Japanese life sciences industry for hundreds of years, one that is only now taking its first stellar steps in the rest of the world, but that in Japan has long been relevant. Why is this happening in the country of the rising sun? It happens because they are a society that is used to “forward the movie and be more advanced”, they saw the unstoppable potential of well-being in life and they made it a priority throughout their culture and as a result, today they are one of the populations with the best quality of life. They are characterized by their high levels of longevity, health and economy. Today they are referents of this movement of transformation.

“Argentina has Messi, Maradona and Fangio when it comes to medicine. This country has a record in Nobel prizes with topics related to medicine and life sciences. We are finding out that there are things that are already available, but of which there is not as much knowledge yet,” says Campanario. You have to be curious, investigate and delve into this new world that prioritizes improving quality of life.