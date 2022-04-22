Sebastián Córdova answers what it will be like for him to face America

Sebastian Cordova has not been a figure in tigers as expected after it came out of the America club and it was precisely in an opportunity that he gave Michael Herrera where he could add an annotation. However, now he is coming off a loss and it is possible that he can play for the squad in this duel in the EUniversity stadium.

Prior to the duel, the footballer was interviewed to make his opinion known about his confrontation that he will have against his former team, for which he replied that in a certain way it will be special to see who his teammates were again and above all the experiences that could have with the azulcrema squad.

“I think I remember moments I had with America and great teammates that I also had. It’s going to be a great game, I hope I get to play it,” he mentioned at a press conference.

As always happens in duels when the former player scores against his team, most of the footballer does not celebrate, so Córdova was questioned about the possibility that he could score a goal in the game. To which he responded unexpectedly, saying that if the circumstances warranted it, he would do it.

“No. I’m not so much of celebrating. It’s not because I’m celebrating America for being here. If I celebrate it’s because of the excitement of the game. Nothing to do with it,” he said.

The duel will be played next Saturday at the Volcano, here there is still the possibility that the footballer could have minutes as a starter, since if so it would be a striking match, since the faces are also seen again against the Eagles with Miguel Blacksmith; while Tigres is coming off a defeat, those from Coapa They arrive with victory.