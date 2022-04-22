Sebastián Córdova reveals that he is looking to score a goal against América

the mexican soccer player Sebastian Cordova of the group of the Tigres of the UANL within the MX Leaguerevealed that he wants to score a goal against his former team, the Águilas del América, when they meet on matchday 16 of this Closing Tournament 2022.

The attacker of the Universitarios group led by Mexican technical director Miguel Herrera, knows that it is important to continue adding minutes in the tournament to have greater regularity, in addition to seeking to contribute to the offensive regardless of whether it is America.

I don’t think so, I’m not so much one to celebrate and if I do, they’re normal, it’s not because I’m celebrating América for being here, and if I celebrate it’s because of the excitement of the game, nothing to do with it, I’m not a griller at all,” they were Cordova’s words.

Despite Sebastián Córdova’s desire to score against Fernando Ortiz’s Club América in his duel this weekend against Tigres UANL, he made it clear that he would not celebrate it out of respect for his former team and if he does so it is only for the emotion of the moment

It’s nice, remembering and reliving moments I had and great teammates, it will be a great game, I hope I get to play it, I needed playing time, I’ve been working every day, I know what I’m coming to Tigres for and I’ll do my bit to the team, if the technical director wants to use me or not is up to him,” he concluded.