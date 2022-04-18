Sebastian Korda, Alcaraz’s first rival in Monte Carlo

The American sebastian korda will be the first rival of the Spanish Carlos Alcarazeighth favorite, in the Monte Carlo Masters 1000, after beating the Dutchman Botic Van de Zandschulp in first round.

Alcaraz will go into action in the third Masters 1000 of the season from the second leg of the table. Kordawhich beat Van de Zandschulp by 7-5 and 6-4 in one hour and 36 minutes he will be his first opponent.

Carlos Alcarazwho has never played in the Monegasque competition before, has played against the American once, 41 of the ATP rankings and that last year he won the title in the tournament of Parma and be a finalist Delray Beachhis only achievements.

The new champion of Miami Masters 1000eleventh player in the world, beat Korda at the end of 2021 in the ATP “Next Gen” Finals.

read also