Sebastian Kurz will leave politics

On Thursday Sebastian Kurz, the young former Austrian chancellor who resigned last October after being embroiled in a corruption scandal, said he would quit politics. Although he had resigned as chancellor, Kurz was still the leader of the center-right Austrian party ÖVP (Popular Party) and a prominent figure in Austrian politics. Kurz said the recent birth of his first child, and the need to spend more time with his family, prompted him to make this decision. Kurz, who is 35, had been chancellor from 2017 to 2019 and then again from 2020 to his resignation in October 2021.

During the press conference with which he announced his retirement from politics, which took place in Vienna, Kurz said he was “extremely grateful for these years and for all the experiences he has had. I sincerely hope I have given my contribution to make our beautiful Austria go at least a little bit in the right direction ».

He was 31 when he was first elected and the youngest head of government in the world. He had been a very influential figure in both the Austrian and European political landscape. It was also defined wunderkind, “Child prodigy”, for his political talents: despite having very tough positions on immigration, as chancellor he had managed to reach an agreement to govern with the Greens, thus joining the center-right forces with the environmentalist and progressive ones. Before the investigation that led to his resignation, many hoped that he could restore strength to the center-right at the European level as well, becoming the next leader of the EPP, the European People’s Party, the main European center-right party.

The investigation concerned a major corruption scandal that brought down the previous government. Nine other people are under investigation together with Kurz: they are accused of illegally using funds from the Ministry of Finance between 2016 and 2018 to manipulate polls in favor of Kurz and his party, and facilitate the publication of favorable news in Austrian newspapers (at that time Kurz was foreign minister). Resigning, Kurz had proposed that his post be taken over by the then foreign minister, Alexander Schallenberg, as it later happened.

Kurz, however, pleads innocent. During the press conference in Vienna he added that in recent months his political life has been only a succession of accusations, and no longer a confrontation on ideas, and that this has led him to lose the passion for his work.

