Sebastián Rincón to investigate who was driving and come clean | football curiosities

The events that occurred in the early hours of Monday, April 11, shocked all local and international soccer fans. A long time of uncertainty due to the health of Freddy Eusebio Rincón Valencia, who was very affected by the collision between the truck where he was riding and a bus from Transporte MIO de Cali. Sebastián Rincón, his son asks that the justice of the one he was driving with, ensuring that his father was not driving, and that whoever it is, come clean.

Sebastián Rincón, who followed in the footsteps of Freddy Rincón as a footballer, experienced the death of his father in the last few hours. The ‘Colossus of Buenaventura’ passed away, and there is still enormous uncertainty in the case of the former footballer who shone in the 1990s, and who filled an entire country with hope against Germany at the World Cup in Italy in 1990.

His son said in an interview for ESPN, ‘an idol left for Colombia, my father left me, my role model, but I feel like I have one more angel in heaven who is taking care of us. We have to be strong and he is going to guide us along the best path’. Now, he demands that who was in the van accompanying Freddy Rincón be thoroughly investigated and that the one he was driving come clean.

Everything seems to indicate that Freddy Rincón was not driving the car, since the data of the truck does not respond to the name of the former soccer player. Thus, Sebastián Rincón demands that justice be done in the case, ‘I hope he comes clean. Let’s hope that God does justice, that the Prosecutor’s Office does his job, the only thing I can say is that my dad was not driving. That leaves me very calm, because in the face of false accusations the truth will come to light’.

For now there has been no notification from the authorities about the person who was driving the truck. However, the car is in the name of Thomas Humberto Díaz Valencia, a mathematician by profession who does not have an approved driver’s license.

For the investigation to progress, the authorities will contact the two women who were in the company of the player and who was at the wheel. It is expected that they, who are out of danger, can provide testimonies to find the person responsible.