Sebastian Stan is unrecognizable (this time for real) in the first image of ‘A Different Man’

Sebastian Stan has shared on his Instagram account an image of the next film from the A24 studio, ‘A Different Man’. In the Instagram post we can see the actor fully characterized and unrecognizable.

On this occasion, the one who played the Winter Soldier for Marvel He has shown his physical change in a publication that has left his followers shocked. The actor is working on a new project in which A24 has decided to portray him as Edward, a man with neurofibromatosis, a rare disease that increases the size of certain parts of the body, especially the face. Stan already drew attention when he showed his peculiar transformation for the Disney + series ‘Pam & Tommy’, where we could see him in the skin of Tommy Lee, but this time it is difficult to really recognize him. The prosthetics of the face are in charge of Mike Marino, who transformed Colin Farrell into the Penguin from ‘The Batman’.

It is not the first time that A24 has decided to dare with this type of extreme characterization.. We have also recently seen the surprising physical change of Brendan Fraser for Darren Aronofsky’s film, ‘The Whale’, where the actor plays a man of 270 kilos. The studio seems to have taken a liking to this transformation thing, so much so that it has also dared with ‘Love Lies Bleeding’ by Rose Glass, with Kristen Stewart, who plays the lover of a bodybuilder.

Beyond Bucky

Sebastian Stan continues to surprise with his new projects beyond Marvel. In addition to ‘A Different Man,’ which is written and directed by Aaron Schimberg, He is also part of the cast of ‘The Brutalist’ by Brady Corbet, in which he will coincide with Vanessa Kirby, Joel Edgerton, Marion Cotillard and Mark Rylance, and ‘Sharper’, by Benjamin Caron. Stan has received an Emmy nomination for Best Actor for his role in ‘Pam & Tommy’.