Sebastian Vettel protests in underwear over FIA dress code

The German Aston Martin driver joined the Englishman Lewis Hamilton against the provision to regulate the use of jewelry and underwear by drivers

The German Sebastian Vettel joined English this Friday Lewis Hamilton in his defiance of the attempted International Automobile Federation (FIA) from control the use of jewelry and underwear by the pilots and put on the underpants over bodysuit in it paddock of the Miami Grand Prix.

The pilot wore his underwear over his Aston Martin jumpsuit in protest after the FIA send to the teams Formula One a reminder of the need for pilots to abide by the rules on wearing jewelry and undergarments.

The four-time world champion walked around with that particular look and face of a joke around the paddock of the Miami Grand Prixwhich this Friday premiered on the World Cup calendar Formula One with the first free practices.

In recent weeks there has been discussion about the reminder of the FIA that the clothes they wear under the suits, as well as socks, gloves and ski masks, must be approved by the organizer of the World Cup Formula One.

Sebastian Vettel has spoken out against the new Formula 1 dress code. Twitter: @ESPNF1

In a previous press conference, Vettel considered “a little unnecessary” that the FIA Enter the type of underwear that the pilots wear under their suits and the use of earrings or necklaces and other accessories during the races.

“If we are old enough to make our decisions outside the car, we should be old enough to make decisions inside the car as well,” he said. In his opinion, it is something “personal” and he regretted a measure that, in his opinion, is more than anything directed at the seven-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes).

Precisely hamilton He appeared at the press conference this Friday wearing three watches, eight rings and numerous necklaces and earrings in a clear challenge to the decision of the FIA to be more rigid about the regulations.

The British said that it is “a step backwards” from the FIA and regretted that they focus on this issue when there are “more important problems and causes”.

hamilton He said he has earrings in his ears and nose, which he hasn’t taken out in years, and he’s never had a problem.



1 Related

The FIA recalled in his communication with the teams that the use of jewelry during the races can make it difficult for doctors after an accident, by “slowing down, due to the risk of ‘hooking’, the driver’s safety equipment, such as a helmet, balaclava and monkeys”.

But the seven-time world champion remains firm in his position and this Friday he even went a step further, before his team ended up accepting the regulations: “If they don’t let me race, we have reserve drivers,” he went on to say hamilton.